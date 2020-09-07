Well Cementing Services Market Trend 2020 – Covid-19 Impact to Showing Impressive Growth by 2024 | Industry Trends, Share, Size, Top Key Players Analysis and Forecast Research

Global “Well Cementing Services Market” Report 2020 trend offers Complete examination of industry status and standpoint of significant areas dependent on of central participants, nations, item types, and end enterprises. This report focuses on the Well Cementing Services in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Well Cementing Services Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Well Cementing Services Report 2020 (value and volume) by company, regions, product types, end industries, history data and estimate data.

The Global Well Cementing Services market swot is provided for the international markets including progress trends, competitive landscape breakdown, and key in regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

The primary cementing services dominate the well cementing services market. The primary cementing services include the casing cementation jobs during drilling activity. Therefore, the well cementing services market is heavily linked with drilling activity. The growing drilling activity and increasing exploration and production from conventional and shale fields are expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

Growth in Offshore Activity to Drive the Market

Since the oil price crisis in mid-2014, the offshore activity has declined significantly. But during 2016-17, owing to the stability in oil prices, the offshore drilling activity has also stabilized. During 2014-17, the breakeven oil prices for offshore production had declined significantly. For instance, some of the North Sea fields’ oil production now breaks even at as low as USD 25 per barrel. During the forecast period, the offshore oil production cost is expected to further reduce, owing to technological development and focus on efficient operations. The oil prices are also expected to witness a substantial increase during next five years. Hence, increasing oil prices and lower offshore production breakeven costs are expected to spur the offshore drilling activities. Offshore cementation operations are more complex than onshore cementation. The offshore well depths are generally higher, and as a result, significant temperature and pressure changes are encountered throughout the well. The offshore cementation jobs are considerably more expensive. Hence, growth in offshore drilling activity is expected to have a significant positive impact on well cementing services market.

Asia-Pacific to Register Significant Growth

Asia-Pacific is the second largest market, after North America. China and India are expected to drive the market during the forecast period. The drilling activity in China and India, after the oil-price crisis in mid-2014, has remained relatively stable, as both the countries are one of the largest consumers and net importers of oil and gas. To reduce the imports, governments of both the countries are encouraging the exploration & production activity. During the forecast period, increasing oil prices and growing oil and gas consumption are expected to drive the drilling activities of both of the countries, in turn, driving the well cementing market in the region. In addition, China has recently started exploring its unconventional reserves. Sinopec Ltd reported that Fuling shale gas field in Southwestern China produced a cumulative 3.76 billion cubic meter (bcm) of gas in 2016. The reserve had an additional producing capacity of 5.5 to 6.5 bcm. With growing consumption of gas in the country, the drilling activity in shale gas fields is expected to increase, driving the growth of well cementing services market in the region.

The US to Lead the Market Growth

The United States is estimated to have the largest market share of well cementing services market. The United States had the highest number of active drilling rigs, i.e., 946, as of January 2018, highest in the region. The government policies, such as allowing exploration & production activity in almost all the US waters, increasing production in Permian basin and the Gulf of Mexico, decreasing oil breakeven price in shale plays, and increase in oil prices after 2016, are expected to drive the drilling and production activity in the country, in turn, driving the well cementation services market.

Key Developments in the Well Cementing Services Market:

June 2017: Trican Well Services acquired Canyon Technical Services, an oilfield services company. Canyon Technical Services provides cementing, hydraulic fracturing, CTU, and acidization services. The acquisition strengthens Trican Well Services product and services portfolio.

