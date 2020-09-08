3D Mapping and 3D Modelling Market 2020 Size,Share Global Trend Factor, Segmentation, Business Growth, Top Key Players Analysis Industry, Opportunities and Forecast to 2024

Global 3D Mapping and 3D Modelling Market (2020-2024) report highlights Significant dynamics and in-depth analysis of the market segment with concentrating on factual data, present industry activities, growth opportunities, new product inventions, and market forecast for the future prospective of time along with leading market players, market study based on several regions, and extensive product. 3D Mapping and 3D Modelling Market report can function as an assistive reference point for helping individuals as well as businesses from this segment. The leading industry players across the globe are explored in detail in this report. It demonstrates product overview, company summary, and manufacturing cost, capacity, and market shares for most of the participants.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments and countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next Five years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualify qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers and restraining factors which will define the future growth of the 3D Mapping and 3D Modelling market.

The 3D Mapping and 3D Modelling Market business development trends and selling channels square measure analyzed. From a global perspective, it also represents overall industry size by analyzing qualitative insights and historical data.

The 3D mapping and 3D modelling market is expected to register a CAGR of 20.94%, during the forecast period 2018 – 2023. The scope of the market is limited to the 3D mapping and 3D navigational software solutions and services offered by the various vendors in the market.

3D mapping & modeling technologies are one of the fastest ways to build 3D environments in the highly demanding market. 3D mapping solutions quickly creates 3D maps of the surroundings with utmost clarity and accuracy, ready to plug into professional visualization operations. Major investments ongoing for 3D maps applications to be integrated with smartphones, market players, such as Samsung, Nokia, and other OEMs are entering this market. This growth is expected to be witnessed across various industries, owing to the multiple advantages this software offers. However, high initial costs is challenging the market growth.

United States to Hold a Lionâ€™s Share of the Market

United States boasts of a strong automotive sector buoyed by the presence of major players and technologically advanced capabilities. The huge volume of adoption of connected vehicles in the United States clearly outlines a growing trend of connected cars, which proportionately pushes the need for better and enhanced navigation capabilities, thereby, driving the market growth. In addition, the USDOT is funding the growth of connected cars by forming a unique partnership between public bodies and multiple OEMs and carmakers to deploy and test the performance of a broad array of connected vehicle applications, associated infrastructure. The construction sector is expected to fortify to a much stronger extent, with new regulations, and initiatives. The Trump administration has proposed a plan to spend over USD 1 trillion in construction sector, in 2018, led mostly by private businesses. This will open up a wide variety of opportunities for 3D mapping and modeling equipment, owing to the extensive use in the construction sector, and the US laws mandating the use of such technology for construction purposes.

Automotive Industry to Witness the Second Fastest Growth during the Forecast Period

The market for 3D mapping and modelling has been buoyed by the adoption of this technology by various taxi and ridesharing service companies. For instance, Uber, in Feb 2017, announced that it would begin generating its own 3D maps of Singapore, showcasing the ride-hail companyâ€™s increased investment in mapping, the goals of which appear to be twofold: lay the groundwork for Uberâ€™s fleet of self-driving cars and outpace Google. Driverless cars have many different kinds of sensors â€“ including cameras, lidar, and radar â€“ but they are not yet capable of fully understanding what they see. For example, before an autonomous car approaches a junction, it needs to know exactly where the traffic light will be. Because of this, driverless/ connected cars need highly detailed 3D maps of the roads they are to navigate, which is expected to boost the 3D mapping adoption. For instance Tesla, a company, focusing on driverless/connected cars, and having a few models offering driverless capabilities, has started pushing new modules from MapBox, an open source mapping platform for custom designed maps, and Valhalla, an open source routing engine for navigation, for increased safety, which is boosting the overall market growth.

Key Developments in the Market

â€¢March 2017 – Trimble and Caterpillar Inc. announced a joint partnership to bring on-highway telematics to construction operations. With this collaboration, Trimble plans on extending Caterpillar’s CAT Connect solutions and Trimble’s real-time, truck fleet visibility, and monitoring capabilities to enable the features for both on-highway and off-highway fleet management

â€¢March 2017 – Trimble announced three new versions of its software for structural engineering, fabrication, and construction teams: Tekla Structures 2017, Tekla Structural Designer 2017, and Tekla Tedds 2017. Continuous development of Tekla Building Information Modeling (BIM) solutions demonstrated Trimble’s commitment to innovation in structural engineering, off-site prefabrication and on-site efficiency

The major players include – APPLE, INC., AIRBUS DEFENCE AND SPACE, GOOGLE LLC, AUTODESK, INC., TRIMBLE, INC., INTERMAP TECHNOLOGIES,TOPCON CORPORATION, CYBERCITY 3D, INC., ENVIRONMENTAL SYSTEMS RESEARCH INSTITUTE (ESRI) and GOLDEN SOFTWARE LLC, amongst others.

