Acousto-Optic Modulators Market 2020 Report : Top Manufacturers Research with Top Countries Data, Size, trends, Share, and Forecasts to 2024

An acousto-optic modulator (AOM) is a device which can be used for controlling the power, frequency or spatial direction of a laser beam with an electrical drive signal. It is based on the acousto-optic effect, i.e. the modification of the refractive index by the oscillating mechanical pressure of a sound wave.

At present, in the foreign industrial developed countries the Acousto-Optic Modulators industry is generally at a more advanced level, the world's large enterprises are mainly concentrated in UK and USA. Meanwhile, foreign companies have more advanced equipment, strong R & D capability, the technical level is in a leading position. The global Acousto-Optic Modulators industry has reached a production volume of approximately 26745 Units in 2015. The concentration of Acousto-Optic Modulators industry is high. The top manufacturers are Gooch&Housego, Brimrose and Isomet Corporation. Each of production, respectively with global production market share as 69.92%, 13.76% and 5.41% in 2015. Other key manufacturers include AA Opto-Electronic Company, A€¢P€¢E GmbH, IntraAction Corp and Lightcomm Technology.By the consumption region, the key consumption markets locate at developed countries. The United States takes the market share of 44.39%, followed by Continental Europe with 21.56% and UK with 18.71%. The production technology in China is relatively laggard to produce some low-end product. Although the new production lines are increasing, and the high-end product is still relying on import.Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the clear global recovery trend, investors are still optimistic about this area. In future there will be more new investment enter into the field. Although Acousto-Optic Modulators brings a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field. The worldwide market for Acousto-Optic Modulators is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach 51 million US$ in 2023, from 51 million US$ in 2020, According to a New Research study. Major Classifications are as follows:

Fiber-Coupled Acousto-optic Modulators

Free-Space Acousto-optic Modulators Major Applications are as follows:

Material processing

Medical (surgery

beauty)

Laser Printing

Laser imaging and displays