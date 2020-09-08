Acrylonitrile Market Trend 2020 – Covid-19 Impact Industry Growth Analysis, Segmentation, Size, Share, Trend, Future Demand and Leading Players Updates by Forecast to 2024

Global “Acrylonitrile Market” Report 2020 trend offers Complete examination of industry status and standpoint of significant areas dependent on of central participants, nations, item types, and end enterprises. This report focuses on the Acrylonitrile in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Acrylonitrile Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Acrylonitrile Report 2020 (value and volume) by company, regions, product types, end industries, history data and estimate data.
Also, Report contains a comprehensive analysis of the important segments like market opportunities, import/export details, market dynamics, key manufacturers, growth rate, and key regions. Acrylonitrile Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type, and application. Acrylonitrile Market reports offer a detailed assessment of the Acrylonitrile including enabling technologies, current market situation, market assumptions, restraining factors.
List of Top Key-players in 2020 of Acrylonitrile Market:-
- Asahi Kasei Corporation
- Ascend Performance Materials LLC
- BP P.L.C
- China Petrochemical Development Corporation
- Cytec Industries Inc.
- DSM Acrylonitrile (AnQore)
- INEOS Group Limited
- Lukoil
- Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation
- Formosa Plastics Group
- Reliance Industries Limited
- Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited
- Sumitomo Chemical Company Limited
The Global Acrylonitrile market swot is provided for the international markets including progress trends, competitive landscape breakdown, and key in regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.
The acrylonitrile market is expected to register a moderate growth rate during 2018-2023 (the forecast period). Asia-Pacific is likely to lead the market owing to the rapidly growing construction industry in the region.
Acrylonitrile is a commodity petrochemical that is derived from propylene. It is manufactured by the ammoxidation of propylene. Acrylonitrile finds application in polyacrylonitrile for acrylic fibers in ABS (acrylonitrile butadiene styrene) and SAN (styrene acrylonitrile) resin manufacture as a modifying monomer, moreover, as a chemical intermediate in the manufacture of adiponitrile and acrylamide.
Growing Demand in Different End-user Industries
Acrylonitrile offers excellent durability, strength, and heat resistance properties, owing to which it is used in several end-user industries, such as automotive, construction, plastics, pharmaceuticals, and consumer goods. Additionally, it is also used in the production of homopolymers and other various copolymers, such as styrene acrylonitrile, acrylonitrile styrene acrylate, acrylonitrile butadiene styrene and synthetic rubbers, polyacrylonitrile, acrylamide, and acrylic acid. Acrylonitrile is widely used in the industry to produce rubber, resins, plastics, elastomers, and synthetic fibers, and manufacture carbon fibers used in aircraft, defense, and aerospace industries.
The growing demand for lightweight automobiles, owing to their better fuel efficiency, and ABS resins in 3D printing is expected to increase the product’s application scope.
Asia-Pacific to Lead the Market
Asia-Pacific holds the major share of the consumption pattern of ACN. Europe and North America are expected to witness moderate growth rates. Moreover, Asia-Pacific accounts for over half of the global production capacity, whereas countries, like China and the United States, have the highest installed capacities.
The growing demand in Asia-Pacific for electronic gadgets, house ware appliances, and the ease in availability of petrochemical feedstock as a raw material for the manufacturing of ACN are offering positive growth prospects for the acrylonitrile market. In Asia-Pacific, the growing construction industry is expected to push the growth of the can market.
The global Acrylonitrile market covers the vision of participant analysis by product types, market share, applications, sales, and revenue.
- Covers the varying market dynamics of the industry.
- In-depth analysis of market risks, opportunities, limitations, and growth of the market.
- Includes market driving and restraining factors.
- Participants profiles along with product description, overview, and business data.
- Include details of five years of forecast analysis by types, regions, and applications.
Key Developments in the Acrylonitrile Market:
- Which Manufacturing Technology is Used for Acrylonitrile? What Developments Are Going On in That Technology? Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?
- Who Are the Global Key Players in This Acrylonitrile Market? What’s Their Company Profile, Their Product Information, Contact Information?
- What Was Global Market Status of Acrylonitrile Market? What Was Capacity, Production Value, Cost and PROFIT of Acrylonitrile Market?
- What Is Current Market Status of Acrylonitrile Industry? What’s Market Competition in This Industry, Both Company, and Country Wise? What’s Market Analysis of Acrylonitrile Market by Taking Applications and Types in Consideration?
- What Are Projections of Global Acrylonitrile Industry Considering Capacity, Production and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply and Consumption? What About Import and Export?
- What Is Acrylonitrile Market Chain Analysis by Upstream Raw Materials and Downstream Industry?
- What Is Economic Impact On Acrylonitrile Industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?
- What Are Market Dynamics of Acrylonitrile Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?
- What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, Marketing Channels for Acrylonitrile Industry?
Finally, the report Global Acrylonitrile Market 2020 describes the Acrylonitrile industry expansion game plan, the Acrylonitrile industry knowledge supply, appendix, analysis findings, and the conclusion.
