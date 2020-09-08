Acrylonitrile Market Trend 2020 – Covid-19 Impact Industry Growth Analysis, Segmentation, Size, Share, Trend, Future Demand and Leading Players Updates by Forecast to 2024

Global “Acrylonitrile Market” Report 2020 trend offers Complete examination of industry status and standpoint of significant areas dependent on of central participants, nations, item types, and end enterprises. This report focuses on the Acrylonitrile in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Acrylonitrile Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Acrylonitrile Report 2020 (value and volume) by company, regions, product types, end industries, history data and estimate data.

Acrylonitrile Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type, and application.

List of Top Key-players in 2020 of Acrylonitrile Market:

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Ascend Performance Materials LLC

BP P.L.C

China Petrochemical Development Corporation

Cytec Industries Inc.

DSM Acrylonitrile (AnQore)

INEOS Group Limited

Lukoil

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Formosa Plastics Group

Reliance Industries Limited

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited

Sumitomo Chemical Company Limited

The Global Acrylonitrile market swot is provided for the international markets including progress trends, competitive landscape breakdown, and key in regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

The acrylonitrile market is expected to register a moderate growth rate during 2018-2023 (the forecast period). Asia-Pacific is likely to lead the market owing to the rapidly growing construction industry in the region.

Acrylonitrile is a commodity petrochemical that is derived from propylene. It is manufactured by the ammoxidation of propylene. Acrylonitrile finds application in polyacrylonitrile for acrylic fibers in ABS (acrylonitrile butadiene styrene) and SAN (styrene acrylonitrile) resin manufacture as a modifying monomer, moreover, as a chemical intermediate in the manufacture of adiponitrile and acrylamide.

Growing Demand in Different End-user Industries

Acrylonitrile offers excellent durability, strength, and heat resistance properties, owing to which it is used in several end-user industries, such as automotive, construction, plastics, pharmaceuticals, and consumer goods. Additionally, it is also used in the production of homopolymers and other various copolymers, such as styrene acrylonitrile, acrylonitrile styrene acrylate, acrylonitrile butadiene styrene and synthetic rubbers, polyacrylonitrile, acrylamide, and acrylic acid. Acrylonitrile is widely used in the industry to produce rubber, resins, plastics, elastomers, and synthetic fibers, and manufacture carbon fibers used in aircraft, defense, and aerospace industries.

The growing demand for lightweight automobiles, owing to their better fuel efficiency, and ABS resins in 3D printing is expected to increase the product’s application scope.

Asia-Pacific to Lead the Market

Asia-Pacific holds the major share of the consumption pattern of ACN. Europe and North America are expected to witness moderate growth rates. Moreover, Asia-Pacific accounts for over half of the global production capacity, whereas countries, like China and the United States, have the highest installed capacities.

The growing demand in Asia-Pacific for electronic gadgets, house ware appliances, and the ease in availability of petrochemical feedstock as a raw material for the manufacturing of ACN are offering positive growth prospects for the acrylonitrile market. In Asia-Pacific, the growing construction industry is expected to push the growth of the can market.

