Additive Manufacturing & Materials Market 2020 Size,Share Global Growth Prospects, Trends, Industry Analysis, Key Players and Forecast to 2024

Global Additive Manufacturing & Materials Market (2020-2024) report highlights Significant dynamics and in-depth analysis of the market segment with concentrating on factual data, present industry activities, growth opportunities, new product inventions, and market forecast for the future prospective of time along with leading market players, market study based on several regions, and extensive product.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments and countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next Five years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualify qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers and restraining factors which will define the future growth of the Additive Manufacturing & Materials market.

The Additive Manufacturing & Materials Market business development trends and selling channels square measure analyzed. From a global perspective, it also represents overall industry size by analyzing qualitative insights and historical data.

The global additive manufacturing & materials market was valued at USD 8.42 billion in 2017, and is expected to reach a value of USD 35.10 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 26.86 %, during the forecast period (2018 – 2023). The scope of the report is segmented by material type, such as Plastic, Metal, Ceramic, By technology stereo lithography, fused deposition modeling, laser sintering, binder jetting printing, and the end user industries are limited to aerospace, automotive, healthcare, government and defense, and industrial. The regions considered in the scope of the report include North America, Europe, Asia pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

Demand for Lightweight Construction in Automotive and Aerospace Industries

Lightweight construction, flexibility in design and fabrication, and energy conservation has spurred the demand for high-performance construction processes and materials, across the aerospace and automotive industries. Additive manufacturing makes this design-driven construction a reality, enabling the production of complex structures that are stable, strong, light in weight, and offer capabilities beyond traditional subtractive manufacturing techniques. In the automotive landscape, owing to the demand for high-strength parts to endure the rigors of high-speed racing, the need to build complex geometries, and light weight construction. Further, major market players in the aerospace industry are investing in the development of additive manufacturing-based airplane components and parts. Additionally, the additive production-based technology delivers cost-effective, on-demand, low volume, as well as full batch production, thereby, making it an attractive alternative for the manufacture of aircrafts and automobiles.

Laser sintering has a Major Market Share Amongst Other Technologies

Laser sintering is prominently used in industries that need small quantities of products printed in high-quality materials. It has applications in aerospace, healthcare, military, hardware, and other industry verticals. In the recent years, technological developments in this segment have been focused on the design and movement of the lasers, for performance optimization. The laser-sintering segment is expected to record growth, due to its ability to generate products with good mechanical properties.

Industrial Manufacturing Has a Major Market Share amongst Other End-user Industries

In industrial manufacturing, which includes semiconductors, consumer electronic, goods, and machinery components, additive manufacturing has allowed the production of parts that are geometrically complex, stronger, and cost-effective. As semiconductors are used in almost all electronics, it is necessary to design them with precision, for efficient and seamless functioning. The adoption of AM in semiconductors has led to a reduction in size and improved the finishing. These factors are expected to boost the market.

North America has the Highest Share in the Market

The United States, being among the lead innovators and pioneers, in terms of adoption, for additive manufacturing, is expected to retain its position as the market leader during the forecast period. In 2016, the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) reported that more than 8,000 patent applications were filed in the field of Additive manufacturing materials. The patents ranged from prosthetic kits to household and consumer products. The introduction of 3D bio printing (an emerging form of 3D printing) is expected to have a positive impact on the US economy, with all the stakeholders expected to benefit from the use of 3D printing techniques.

Key Developments in the Market

â€¢December 2017 – General Electric Co announced that it would raise its stake in Swedish 3D printer maker Arcam AB ARCM.ST to around 95 percent from 77 percent after buying shares from hedge funds Elliott and Polygon. GE said it would buy Elliott Management and Polygon Investment Groupâ€™s outstanding shares for 345 Swedish crowns (USD 41.44) each. GE also said it planned to acquire all remaining shares of Arcam in a compulsory buyout procedure and to request that the company delist its shares from the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange. Activist Elliott built a 10 percent stake in Arcam in October 2016 after GE announced an initial tender for the 3D printer maker, which the hedge fund rejected. GE later offered a 5 percent bump on its first offer, raising it to 300 crowns per share, and Arcam said GEâ€™s offer was completed in November 2016

â€¢January 2017 – Materialise NV announced that it has signed an agreement with Siemensâ€™ product lifecycle management (PLM) software business, to help create a seamless process for designing and manufacturing parts using additive manufacturing technology. Through this agreement, the two companies will work together to integrate Materialiseâ€™s industry-proven AM software technologies with Siemensâ€™ digital solutions

The major players include – 3D SYSTEMS, ARCAM AB, ENVISIONTEC, EOS GMBH, EXONE, MCOR TECHNOLOGIES LTD., MATERIALISE NV, OPTOMEC, and STRATASYS LTD., amongst others.

Reasons to Purchase this Report

â€¢Demand for lightweight construction in automotive and aerospace industries act as a driver to the global market scenario.

â€¢Analyzing various perspectives of the market with the help of Porterâ€™s five forces analysis

â€¢Regions which are expected to witness fastest growth during the forecast period.

â€¢Identifying the latest developments, market shares, and strategies employed by the major market players

â€¢3-month analyst support, along with the Market Estimate sheet (in Excel)

Customization of the Report

â€¢This report can be customized to meet your requirements. Please connect with our representative, who will ensure you get a report that suits your needs

Covered in this report

The Report Covers the Present Scenario and the Growth Prospects of the Global Additive Manufacturing & Materials Market for 2020-2024. To calculate the market size, the report considers new installations or sales and subscription payments of Additive Manufacturing & Materials.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

Global Additive Manufacturing & Materials Market 2020-2024, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Market Trend

Growing research activities coupled with new product launches.

Market Driver

High Opportunity in the Industry

Market Challenge

Complications associated with Additive Manufacturing & Materials procedures.

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2024 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

