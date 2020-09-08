Aesthetic Devices Market Trend 2020 – Covid-19 Impact Industry Trends, Share, Size, Demand, Growth Opportunities, Industry Revenue, Future and Business Analysis by Forecast – 2024

Global “Aesthetic Devices Market” Report 2020 trend offers Complete examination of industry status and standpoint of significant areas dependent on of central participants, nations, item types, and end enterprises. This report focuses on the Aesthetic Devices in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Aesthetic Devices Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Aesthetic Devices Report 2020 (value and volume) by company, regions, product types, end industries, history data and estimate data.

Allergan

Inc.

Alma Lasers

Galderma S.A.

Johnson & Johnson

Lumenis

Inc. Photomedex Inc.

Sciton

Inc.

Solta Medical

Inc.

Syneron Medical Ltd

Zeltiq Aesthetics

Inc.

The global aesthetic devices market is expected to register a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period of 2018–2023. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

The global aesthetic devices market is expected to register a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period of 2018–2023. North America is anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period owing to technological advancement in the development of innovative devices.

Increasing Awareness about Aesthetic Procedures

With the advent of the internet and growing trend of social media, information is becoming more accessible to everyone, and people are becoming more aware of aesthetic procedures. Growing number of social media users and raising awareness among the masses about the medical aesthetic procedures is likely to pose a positive impact on the sales of medical aesthetic devices, resulting in a huge growth in the market size. For instance, in 2005, 5.4 million medical aesthetic procedures were performed worldwide. This number had increased to 12 million by 2014 and is expected to reach 21.9 million by 2020. Additionally, technological advancement, growing geriatric population, and the rising disposable income are likely to drive the market for aesthetic devices globally.

Capital Equipment-based Market

A majority of the medical aesthetic devices, like the laser ablation systems or the liposuction devices, require significant capital investment, and in turn, they last for several years. Hence, these devices are rarely replaced, resulting in low sales. In most cases, new sales are more or less equal to the replacement rate of these devices. This happens to be a major restraint for the medical aesthetic devices market as it is challenging to get new sales for a product beyond the replacement rate. Additionally, poor reimbursement scenario is further restricting the growth of the market.

North America is the Largest Market

North America is the biggest market for global aesthetic devices owing to the growing investment from key players in the development of innovative devices, and rising demand for aesthetic procedures in the region. Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region. Factors, such as huge population base and rising disposable income, are anticipated to drive the market for aesthetic devices in the region.

January 2018: Cutera, Inc. a leading provider of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems, launched Juliet and Secret RF to its product offerings of laser and energy-based devices.

January 2018: Cutera, Inc. a leading provider of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems, launched Juliet and Secret RF to its product offerings of laser and energy-based devices.

February 2018: The Baldan Group launched the Fibra DFA hair removal device. The company claims that the device has decreased energy wastage, from 30% in other machines to nearly 0%, which improves operational safety.

