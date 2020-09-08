Agricultural Biologicals Market 2020: Analysis, Top Companies, Size, Share, Demand and Opportunity To 2025

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Agricultural Biologicals Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,”. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global agricultural biologicals market to continue its strong growth during the next five years.

Agricultural biologicals are derived from organic matter, including microorganisms, insects, plant or animal extracts, that are effective for plant protection. They are mixed in the soil to protect crops from pests, weeds, diseases, and to improve their yield by increasing nutrient uptake. Additionally, agricultural biologicals aid in residue and resistance management, restoring mineral and microbial balance, enhance carbon levels and improve water holding capacity of the soil. Agricultural biologicals also form an integral part of integrated pest management (IPM) in maintaining a balance between the physical, biological, and chemical properties of the soil.

Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/agricultural-biologicals-market/requestsample

Market Trends

Rapid urbanization, along with the increasing global population has led to the scarcity of arable land, thereby augmenting the demand for agro-based products. Moreover, the growing awareness regarding the adverse impact of chemical-based fertilizers, along with rising concerns towards soil health, agricultural sustainability, and environmental safety, are further catalyzing the demand for agricultural biologicals. Furthermore, several governing authorities and non-profit organizations (NGOs) are promoting the use of agricultural biologicals to support diversity in modern farming practices. Additionally, the rising adoption of agriculture biologicals in both organic and conventional crop production systems is anticipated to bolster the agricultural biologicals market.

Agricultural Biologicals Market 2020-2025 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Agri Life

Agrinos Inc.

Arysta LifeScience Corporation (UPL Limited)

BASF SE

Bayer AG

Isagro (PI Industries)

Marrone Bio Innovations Inc.

Novozymes A/S

Syngenta AG

The Dow Chemical Company

Valagro

Valent U.S.A. LLC (Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.)

The report has segmented the market on the type, source, mode of application, application and region.

Breakup by Type:

Biopesticides

Biofertilizers

Biostimulants

Breakup by Source:

Microbials

Macrobials

Biochemicals

Others

Breakup by Mode of Application:

Foliar Spray

Soil Treatment

Seed Treatment

Post-harvest

Breakup by Application:

Cereals and Grains

Oilseed and Pulses

Fruits and Vegetables

Turf and Ornamentals

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Ask Analyst for Instant Discount and Download Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/3hn5hhn

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/

Email: [email protected]

USA: +1-631-791-1145

Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group