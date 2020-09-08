Air Suspension Market Exploring Major Influencing Factors for the Industry Growth 2020 | Continental, thyssenkrupp, Wabco Holdings

Air Suspension is a type of a vehicle suspension system based on air pressure mechanism. Air suspension comprises of various component such as compressor, spring, electronic sensors, shock absorber and others. Air suspension in automotive vehicle provides better ride, quality and comfort as compared to conventional suspension. Increasing demand for air suspension in motor vehicles is fueling the growth of Air suspension.

The major driver influencing the growth of air suspension are maneuverability, better control of the vehicle, comfort and stability whereas the high cost of development and maintenance associated with air suspension can act as a restraining factor in the market. Increasing demand for luxury busses and premium cars will boost the market of air suspension in coming years.

The “Air Suspension Market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of the air suspension industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global air suspension market with detailed market segmentation by vehicle type, component, technology and geography. The global air suspension market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global air suspension market based on vehicle type, component and technology. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall air suspension market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 15 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.

Also, key air suspension market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years. Some of the key players influencing the market are Continental AG, thyssenkrupp AG, Wabco Holdings Inc., Hendrickson International Corporation, Dunlop Systems and Components, Hitachi Ltd., Mando Corporation, BWI Group, Accuair Suspension and Firestone Industrial Products.

