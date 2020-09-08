Alcoholic Beverage Market Trend 2020 – Covid-19 Impact Industry Growth Analysis, Segmentation, Size, Share, Trend, Future Demand and Leading Players Updates by Forecast to 2024

Global “Alcoholic Beverage Market” Report 2020 trend offers Complete examination of industry status and standpoint of significant areas dependent on of central participants, nations, item types, and end enterprises. This report focuses on the Alcoholic Beverage in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Alcoholic Beverage Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Alcoholic Beverage Report 2020 (value and volume) by company, regions, product types, end industries, history data and estimate data.

Also, Report contains a comprehensive analysis of the important segments like market opportunities, import/export details, market dynamics, key manufacturers, growth rate, and key regions. Alcoholic Beverage Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type, and application. Alcoholic Beverage Market reports offer a detailed assessment of the Alcoholic Beverage including enabling technologies, current market situation, market assumptions, restraining factors.

List of Top Key-players in 2020 of Alcoholic Beverage Market:-

Bacardi

Beam-Suntory

Boston Beer

Brown-Forman

Constellation Brands

Diageo

E & J Gallo

Edrington Group

Jose Cuervo

Mast-Jaegermeister

Miller Coors

Pabst Brewing

The Global Alcoholic Beverage market swot is provided for the international markets including progress trends, competitive landscape breakdown, and key in regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

The global alcoholic beverages market is expected to record a CAGR of 3.1%, during the forecast period. The market is driven by the increase in global young-adult demographic, coupled with high disposable income and consumer demand for premium/super premium products.

Premiumization Driving the Alcoholic Beverage Market

The demand for alcoholic drinks is growing at a faster rate in emerging countries, like India, China, Indonesia, and Singapore. This is driving the demand for alcoholic drinks industry. The growing demand for premium alcoholic beverages is considered to be one of the primary drivers for this market. Efforts by alcoholic beverage manufacturers for strengthening distribution channels and extension of purchase channels, such as online stores, and convenience stores, is also contributing substantially to the growth of the global alcoholic beverages market. New product launches and innovations in alcoholic drinks are favoring the growth of the industry. Companies are launching innovative products because of the changing consumer preferences. The increase in health concerns among the consumers has resulted in customers to switch to low-calorie alcoholic drinks, which has compelled vendors to introduce a variety of pre-mixed cocktails with low-calorie levels in the market.

Growing demand for non-alcoholic beverages like energy drink, RTD tea and coffee etc., owing to health concerns, is expected to restrict the market growth in future.

The major opportunity in this market is making alcoholic drinks healthier like naturally sweetened, herb infused, gluten-free alcoholic drinks. It will experience high demand from consumers in the coming years.

Beer Leading the Alcoholic Beverage Sector

Alcoholic drinks can be segmented into three categories – beer, wine, and spirits (whiskey, vodka, rum etc.). Beer is the most consumed alcoholic drink across the globe and contains around 4-7% of alcohol. Wine is the second largest segment after beer and has 6-20% of alcohol in it and spirits contain 40-80% of alcohol. Increasing demand for craft beer is also driving the beer sales. Distilled Spirits is the top investment pocket in the alcoholic beverages market, attributed to boom in premium/super premium whiskey consumption, and the demand shift from beer.

Europe Leading the Regional Front

The report is further segmented based on geography (North America, Asia–Pacific, South America, Africa) with further country wise segmentation. Europe is the largest market for alcoholic beverages. Europe has the highest per capita consumption of alcohol led by France and is followed by Germany, Italy, UK, and others. Beer represented a 40.1% share of all alcohol sales value in Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the UK, and the Netherlands. North America and Europe are the matured markets with minimal increase in market size. The spirits industry within the NAFTA (The North American Free Trade Agreement) countries had a total market value of USD 98,829.7 million in 2015.The Mexico was the fastest growing country in this region. Asia– Pacific market is growing at a rapid rate because of its increasing population and increased demand for premium and super premium alcohol. China is one of the leading markets in Asia-Pacific. APAC was the largest shareholder in the global spirits market in 2016, with China being the largest market, followed by India.

Key Developments

• July 2017 – In the state of New York Farm Distilleries are given a license, which lets them serve local Beer and Wine.

Major players – BACARDI, BEAM-SUNTORY, BOSTON BEER, BROWN-FORMAN, CONSTELLATION BRANDS, DIAGEO, E & J GALLO, EDRINGTON GROUP, JOSE CUERVO, MAST-JAEGERMEISTER, MILLER COORS, PABST BREWING, among others.

Reasons to Purchase this Report

• Analyzing outlook of the market with the recent trends and Porters five forces analysis

• Market dynamics, which essentially consider the factors, which are impelling the present market scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come

• Market segmentation analysis, including qualitative & quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic & non-economic aspects

• Regional and Country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market

• Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the key strategies adopted for development in the past five years

• Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information,

The global Alcoholic Beverage market covers the vision of participant analysis by product types, market share, applications, sales, and revenue.

Key Developments in the Alcoholic Beverage Market:

