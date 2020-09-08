Aluminum Coated Paperboard Market Research Insights by 2027

Global Aluminum Coated Paperboard Market: Overview

Barrier coatings are generating new applications for paperboard by avoiding limitations such as less life, low sustainability in high temperature and low water-resistant. Plastic and aluminum coated paperboards are available in the market. The different barrier coatings are adding significant properties in paperboard such as airtightness, humidity control, light protection, sealing properties, oxygen permeability, aroma barrier, peelability, heat resistance, and grease-proofing. Aluminum coated paperboard is growing in demand due to imposed ban on the single-use plastic for food and another packaging. The plastic packaging, with its great properties to store and secure products, is used extensively by the end-users. Nowadays, the single-use plastic is minimizing its application due to rising environmental concerns and the government’s steps to use biodegradable packaging. This declination in the single-use plastic demand is expected to offer a lucrative opportunity to aluminum coated paperboard market. From small food containers to large shipping boxes, the aluminum coated paperboard demand is increasing due to its ease in manufacturing, low cost, and sustainability. The aluminum coated paperboard is also known as aluminum foil-lined cardboard.

Global Aluminum Coated Paperboard Market: Dynamics

Food packaging is expected to boost the demand for aluminum coated paperboard

The rising foodservice industry is creating a lucrative opportunity for sustainable packaging products. Due to the ability to maintain the food temperature for a longer time, the aluminum coated paperboard is highly preferred for the food containers. The popularity of aluminum coated paperboard for takeout food is increasing in developed countries. Giant food chains are opting aluminum coated paperboard containers for takeaway foods. The aluminum coated paperboard containers are offering ample space for branding and printing information. The manufacturers are also looking forward to introduce aluminum coated paperboard with BPA-free and toxic-free food-grade containers by considering rising demand.

Luxury and premium packaging is increasing the aluminum coated paperboard market

The rising premiumization in apparel, jewelry, and cosmetics industry is intensifying the need for suitable packaging products. Some of the manufacturers are designing the paperboard packaging with aesthetics as well as the durable coating material. The aluminum coated paperboard cartons and bespoke packaging are gaining momentum in the luxury products packaging market. The ability of fine printing, laminating and stamping on the packaging is attracting leading luxury goods manufacturers toward aluminum coated paperboard. Moreover, the aluminum coated paperboard is expected to increase in demand for packaging applications such as electronic, electrical products, consumer goods, food products.

Global Aluminum Coated Paperboard Market: Geographical Outlook

East Asia is expected as the leading aluminum coated paperboard market followed by Europe, South Asia, and North America. China and India are expected to be the leading manufacturers of aluminum coated paperboard in the foreseeable future. North America and Europe are an early adopter of aluminum coated paperboard and are expected to witness a sluggish demand as compared to the south Asia and East Asia regions. Latin America and Middle East & Africa are expected to witness impressive growth in the near future due to rapid urbanization and rising foodservice industry. Leading manufacturers of aluminum coated paperboard are taking actions to establish and expand their businesses in China, India, and ASEAN countries.

Global Aluminum Coated Paperboard Market: Segmentation

The global aluminum coated paperboard market has been segmented into application and end-use.

On the basis of application, the global aluminum coated paperboard market has been segmented into:

Cartons

Trays

Cardboards

Lids

Others

On the basis of end use, the global aluminum coated paperboard market has been segmented into:

Foodservices

Food & beverages

Consumer products

Electronics & Electricals

Others

Global Aluminum Coated Paperboard Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global aluminum coated paperboard market are Sierra Coating Technologies LLC, Handi-foil Corporation, Stora Enso Oyj, Cheever Specialty Paper & Film, and Hangzhou Sinosea Paper Co., Ltd., and others.

This study by TMR is all-encompassing framework of the dynamics of the market. It mainly comprises critical assessment of consumers’ or customers’ journeys, current and emerging avenues, and strategic framework to enable CXOs take effective decisions.

