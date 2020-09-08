Analysis of COVID-19 Crisis-driven Growth Opportunities in Talc Market

Superfine Talc Market: Introduction

Superfine talc is used as reinforcing filler in polypropylene and engineering thermoplastics for automotive parts, domestic applications, electrical & electronic components, and food packaging

Superfine talc is widely employed in plastic applications including automobile parts, household appliances, electrical and electronic parts, and wood-plastic composite parts

The superfine talc market has been expanding at a rapid pace in Asia Pacific due to the rise in middle-class population with high disposable income and increasing demand for consumer goods and consumer durables. This is driving the superfine talc market in the region.

Key Drivers of Global Superfine Talc Market

Asia Pacific is projected to remain the largest and fastest-growing market for superfine talc in the next five years, driven by the presence of emerging economies such as China and India in the region. High automobile production, high building and construction activities, and increase in industrial activities are major factors driving the demand for superfine talc in Asia Pacific. The region also possesses abundant resources of raw materials for superfine talc. North America and Europe are also likely to generate healthy demand for superfine talc over the next five years.

Superfine talc is used in many applications due to its excellent properties, such as resistance to heat, electricity, acids, oil, and grease adsorption. The material is widely used to enhance properties, such as stiffness, thermal conductivity, impact resistance, creep resistance, and chemical resistance, of materials or parts used in various end-use industries. Excellent properties, increase in plastic content in the automotive industry, and rise in demand for paints & coatings are major factors that are driving the global superfine talc market. However, talc is being replaced by biotechnological solutions in applications such as pitch control in the pulp & paper industry. These biotechnological solutions use enzymes or fungi for pitch control. Hence, the use of superfine talc in the pulp & paper industry has declined, thereby leading to a decrease in demand for superfine talc in the industry.

Plastic Segment to Offer Lucrative Opportunities

The plastic segment accounted for major share of the superfine talc market in 2018, as superfine talc is widely used as an anti-blocking agent in polyethylene. It also helps restore the properties of recycled plastics.

In the automotive industry, superfine talc is used in polymer compounds to stabilize fenders and develop dashboards that are highly scratch resistant. Superfine talc also increases the modulus of elasticity, impact resistance, dimensional stability, color consistency, scratch resistance, creep strength, and low abrasion in plastic components.

Based on deposit form, the talc carbonate segment accounted for major share of the market in 2018, owing to its high availability across the globe, high talc content, and purity

Key Players Operating in Global Market

The global superfine talc market is consolidated, with presence of large-sized international players. However, presence of small- and medium-sized domestic players makes the market highly competitive. Key players operating in the global superfine talc market are:

Imerys

Mondo Minerals

Minerals Technologies

Golcha Group

Jai Group Company

Nordkalk

IMI Fabi

Liaoning Aihai Talc

Sibelco

Xilolite

Arihant Minchem

Sun Minerals

Superior Materials

Global Superfine Talc Market: Research Scope

Global Superfine Talc Market, by Deposit Type

Talc Carbonate

Talc Chlorite

Others

Global Superfine Talc Market, by End-use Industry

Plastics

Pulp & Paper

Ceramics

Paints & Coatings

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Pharmaceuticals

Food

Others

