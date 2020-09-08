Analysis of Potential Impact of COVID-19 on Hexamethylenetetramine (HMTA) Market

Hexamethylenetetramine (HMTA) is a stable heterocyclic organic compound with chemical formula (CH2)6N4. Hexamethylenetetramine (HMTA) is also known as methenamine, formamine or Urotropin. It appears as a crystalline solid with a characteristic white color. Hexamethylenetetramine (HMTA) is easily soluble in water and polar solvents (organic) and acts as a base with properties typical to an amine compound. Hexamethylenetetramine (HMTA) molecule has a cage-like structure formed in a tetrahedral symmetry. Hexamethylenetetramine (HMTA) can be produced at industrial scale by a reaction between formaldehyde and ammonia in aqueous or gaseous phase. Hexamethylenetetramine (HMTA) is corrosive to some metals including aluminium and zinc among others. Hexamethylenetetramine (HMTA) is classified as hazardous chemical substance and may cause serious health issues in case of chronic exposure. It burns without a flame and decomposes into hazardous products which include oxides of carbon and nitrogen along with formaldehyde gas.

Hexamethylenetetramine (HMTA) can be used for a variety of applications in wide range of industries including plastic, pharmaceutical, paints and coatings, adhesives, energy and fuel, food and beverages, chemical, textiles and mining among others. Hexamethylenetetramine (HMTA) is primarily used for the manufacture of phenolic resins and its molding compounds as a hardener. Hexamethylenetetramine (HMTA) is used as a building block for a variety of chemicals and pharmaceutical products. It is used as fuel additive; food additive; histological stain (silver) in laboratories; reagents in chemlcal synthesis of arene, aldehydes and amines; ingredient in pharmaceuticals for treatment of urinary tract infection (UTI); plastic lubricants, polyamide resins, rubber processing additives, textile additives and ingredient in explosives such as RDX among others.

The hexamethylenetetramine (HMTA) market is primarily driven by its demand from growing end-use applications. However, hazardous nature of Hexamethylenetetramine (HMTA) and stringent regulations for effective waste management from manufacturing facilities might hamper the market growth. Hexamethylenetetramine (HMTA) use as a solid fuel for smokeless fire without any residual ash is expected to gain it prospective demand growth for military and defense applications.

In terms of geography, Asia Pacific is the largest consumer as well as producer of Hexamethylenetetramine (HMTA). Major industrial economies including China, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea are the major producers and consumers of Hexamethylenetetramine (HMTA) for application in various industries such as additives in textiles, explosives, food and as building blocks in the chemical, pharmaceutical and polymer industries. Two of the most populated countries, China and India are situated in Asia. Both these countries are growing rapidly and witnessing rising disposable income and purchase power parity of the general population. This high growth has lead to growth of end use products of Hexamethylenetetramine (HMTA) such as pharmaceuticals and non-woven textiles. North America is another major consumer for Hexamethylenetetramine (HMTA) especially in the chemical industry. Europe is expected to witness comparatively slower growth than other regions owing to recent economic meltdown and stringent regulations against hazardous chemical substances. There is very low scope of capacity expansion in the developed regions of North America and Western Europe due to over capacities, high land and labor costs and stringent regulations. China and India are the best prospects for capacity expansion to serve the growing local demand.

The market is consolidated with major players exploiting economies of scales at global scale production level. Some of the key market players include Alfa Aesar, Abiya, Caldic, Eli Lilly and Company, Hexion, INEOS, Merck Millipore and Hummel Croton Inc. among others.