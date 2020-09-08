Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test Market 2020 : Industry Analysis With Top Countries Data , Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2024

Global “Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test Market” Research Report presents an in-depth assessment of the Station Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test. A Report, titled “Global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test Market 2020 By Manufacturers, Regions, Type And Application, Forecast To 2024” provides key analysis on the market status of the Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test manufacturers with best facts and figures, meaning, definition, SWOT analysis, expert opinions and the latest developments across the globe. The Report also calculate the market size, Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share, cost structure and growth rate. The report considers the revenue generated from the sales of This Report and technologies by various application segments.

Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test is used to determine the sensitivity of the drug in order to accurately and effectively treat the drug.

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Beckman Coulter

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Becton

Dickinson and Company

Conda

Creative Diagnostics

HiMedia Laboratories

Alifax Holding S.p.A.

Danaher Corporation (Cepheid)

At present, the methods of drug susceptibility testing in clinical microbiology laboratories include paper diffusion method, dilution method (including agar and broth dilution method), antibiotic concentration gradient method (E-test method), and automated instruments. Antibacterial drugs play a very important role in the control of bacterial infectious diseases. However, due to the unscientific and blind abuse of antibacterial drugs in the breeding process, many pathogenic bacteria have developed drug resistance, making antibacterial drugs resistant to bacterial diseases. The control effect is getting worse and worse, which not only causes waste of drugs, but also delays the disease and causes great economic losses to the farmers. The worldwide market for Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.3% over the next five years, will reach 3480 million US$ in 2023, from 2410 million US$ in 2020

Tests and Kits

Culture Media

Automated Test Systems

Consumables Major Applications are as follows:

Diagnostic Laboratories and Hospitals

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Research and Academic Institutes