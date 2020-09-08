Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market Trend 2020 – Covid-19 Impact -Key Leaders Analysis, Segmentation, Growth, Future Trends, Gross Margin, Demands, Emerging Technology by Regional Forecast to 2024 – 360 Market Updates

Global “Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market” Report 2020 trend offers Complete examination of industry status and standpoint of significant areas dependent on of central participants, nations, item types, and end enterprises. This report focuses on the Artificial Intelligence in Retail in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Artificial Intelligence in Retail Report 2020 (value and volume) by company, regions, product types, end industries, history data and estimate data.

Amazon Web Services

Inc.

NVIDIA Corporation

Google LLC

Walmart Inc.

IBM Watson Group

Microsoft Corporation

Plexure Ltd.

Intel Corporation

Qualcomm Inc.

SAP SE

Salesforce.com Inc

Oracle Corporation

Manthan Software Services Pvt. Ltd

Sentient Technologies Holdings Limited

Focal Systems Inc.

ViSenze Pte Ltd

The Global Artificial Intelligence in Retail market swot is provided for the international markets including progress trends, competitive landscape breakdown, and key in regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

TO UNDERSTAND HOW COVID-19 IMPACT IS COVERED IN THIS REPORT – REQUEST SAMPLE

The artificial intelligence in retail market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 35 %, during the forecast period (2018 – 2023). The scope of the report is limited to solutions offered by various market players from various application including supply chain & logistics, product optimization, in-store navigation, payment & pricing analytics, inventory management, and customer relationship management. The regions considered under the scope of the report include North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

The global revenue from AI is expected to take a massive jump, which has been estimated, due to the rising application of AI technology across multiple industries. In fact, within the same timeframe, the advances in the cognitive technologies, including AI and automation will replace 7% of US jobs. These imply that retail companies could significantly reduce the costs of labor and make their shopping processes far more efficient depending on the customer persona. The AI equipped retailers with sharper forecasting tools will help in making smarter business decisions. The use of algorithms increases visibility into ROI implications, translating to results like lower costs and higher sales. AI has brought real disruption to the retail sector by improving efficiency, as well as prediction. Based on a recent survey, by Walmart 70% of U.S. millennial and 62% of millennial in the UK would appreciate a brand or retailer using AI technology to show exciting products.

Inventory Management to Dominate the Retail Market over the Forecast Period

The use of AI systems in inventory management reduces the uncertainty of maintaining stock levels by monitoring supply chain, market, and consumer demand variables. Since inaccurate inventory management is a high risk for retailers as having too much of inventory is a costly affair, while commodities being out-of-stock leads to loss of sales as well as customer disappointment. Artificial intelligence market in retail has immense growth opportunities with improvement in inventory management. Through the monitoring of weather patterns, dynamic consumer behaviors, and different purchasing rates, artificial intelligence can help retail owners to make informed decisions to manage their inventory and understand consumer needs.

North America to Appear as one of the Leading Region in the Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market

North America is expected to dominate the market with the largest market share mainly because of the presence of several developed economies, such as the United States and Canada, focusing on enhancing the existing solutions in the retail space. North America hosts the primary AI solution providers and is an early adopter of the AI technology. Many retailers in this region have deployed AI-based solutions to optimize their supply chain operations and inventory. AI is helping the retailers in managing and maintaining their customers, and understanding the buying patterns of the consumers. To engage customers and improve the sales turnover, AI technologies are being adopted by both online and offline retail businesses.

The global Artificial Intelligence in Retail market covers the vision of participant analysis by product types, market share, applications, sales, and revenue.

