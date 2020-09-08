Squalene is a natural oily liquid hydrocarbon found in plants and animals. Squalene is commonly found in large quantities in shark liver oil. It is the most common lipid produced by human skin cells, making up approximately 10 percent of our sebum. The rise in demand from different applications such as cosmetics and pharmaceuticals and its benefits on human health fuel the squalene market.

The global squalene market is anticipated to reach $214 million by 2022 compared to $110 million in 2015 growing at a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period. It is segmented based on source, end-use industry, and geography. The rise in awareness of its health benefits has resulted in the increased demand for squalene. Also, the steady rise in the cosmetics industry and increase in disposable income in developing countries such as China and India are responsible for the increase in demand for squalene in the region. In addition, it is used in health foods, vaccines, and as a high-grade machine lubricant.

Some of the key players of Squalene Market

Arista Industries Inc.,Empressa Figueirrense de Pesca, LDA.,Sophim,Kshimoto Special Liver Oil Co. Ltd.,Gracefruit Limited,New Zealand Green Health Ltd.,Maruha Nichiro Corporation,Seadragon Marine Oils Limited,Croda International PLC,Amyris Inc.

Based on the source, squalene market is segmented as shark liver, vegetables, and synthetic biotechnology. Vegetable-sourced squalene is expected to be the fastest-growing segment due to its renewable nature, steady availability of raw material, and regulations regarding animal-sourced squalene.

The “Squalene Market Analysis to 2022” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Squalene industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Squalene market with detailed market segmentation by solution, security type, application, vehicle type and geography. The global Squalene market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

After studying key companies, the report focuses on the startups contributing towards the growth of the market. Possible mergers and acquisitions among the startups and key organizations are identified by the report’s authors in the study. Most companies in the Squalene market are currently engaged in adopting new technologies, strategies, product developments, expansions, and long-term contracts to maintain their dominance in the global market.

The Global Squalene Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players.

