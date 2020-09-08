Automated Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator Market Report 2019- Executive Summary, Scope of The Report and Forecast up to 2027

A new research report titled, “Automated Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator Market” has been added to the vast repository The Insight Partners. The intelligence report provides an in-depth analysis of the global market on the basis of the different types of products, technologies, industry verticals, applications, and end-users. The Automated Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator Market Report is a valuable source of information for businesses and individuals.

The automated implantable cardioverter-defibrillators (ICDs) are implanted devices inside the body that are able to perform cardioversion, defibrillation, and (in modern versions) pacing of the heart. These devices are therefore capable of correcting most life-threatening cardiac arrhythmias. The ICD is the first-line treatment and prophylactic therapy for patients at risk for sudden cardiac death due to ventricular fibrillation and ventricular tachycardia.

The automated implantable cardioverter defibrillator market is driving due to increasing incidence of cardiovascular diseases and rising demand for sustainable heart solutions. On the other hand, increasing demand for implantable cardioverter defibrillator from emerging countries of Asia-Pacific and the Middle East as cardiovascular disorders are increasing and awareness about the disease also increases in these countries, increasing number of training and awareness programs across the globe for implantable cardioverter defibrillators.

Key Players Influencing the Market:

1. Boston Scientific Corporation

2. Imricor Medical Systems, Inc.

3. LivaNova PLC

4. Medtronic

5. MicroPort Scientific Corporation

6. Abbott (St. Jude Medical)

7. MRI Interventions, Inc.

8. BIOTRONIK

9. Physio Control

Nihon Kohden Corporation

The automated implantable cardioverter defibrillator market is segmented on the basis of product type, implantation region, and end user. Based on product type, the market is segmented as single chambered, dual chambered, and bi-ventricular. On the basis of implantation region, the market is categorized as trans-venous implantable cardioverter defibrillators, and subcutaneous implantable cardioverter defibrillators. Based on end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, specialty clinics and others.

The Automated Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator Market report is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 18 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

