The report titled “Automatic Sorting System Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2020-2025)”, delivers an in depth analysis of the Automatic Sorting System market by value, by production capacity, by companies, by applications, by segments, by region, etc.

The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the Automatic Sorting System industry. Growth of the overall Automatic Sorting System market has also been forecasted for the period 2020-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Impact of COVID-19:

Automatic Sorting System Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Automatic Sorting System industry. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Automatic Sorting System market in 2020.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The major players profiled in this report include

COTAO

ULMA Handing System

Egemin Automation

Equinox Global Services

K&K Environmental, LLC

Sort-Rite International, Inc.

XiangTanJIaRuiDa

Compac Sorting Equipment Inc.

Schouten Sorting Equipment BV

REDWAVE a division of BT-Wolfgang Binder

Advanced Sorting Machines (ASM) Srl

SSI Shredding Systems, Inc.

Saiki automation system

OptiBag Systems AB – Envac Optibag

Envirocombustion Systems Limited

Protea Limited

Ludden & Mennekes Entsorgungs-Systeme GmbH

ESG Systems

Vulcan Systems

Recycle Systems. Market Segments and Sub-segments Covered in the Report are as per below: Based on Product Type Automatic Sorting System market is segmented into

Pusher Sorting System

Carbel Sorting

Line Shaft Diverter

Swing Arm Diverter Based on Application Automatic Sorting System market is segmented into

Retail and Wholesale DCs

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceutical and Cosmetics Industries

E-commerce and Mail Order Companies