Automobile Clutch Market Trend 2020 – Covid-19 Impact Share, Scope, Stake, Trends, Industry Size, Sales & Revenue, Growth, Opportunities and Demand with Competitive Landscape and Analysis Research Report

List of Top Key-players in 2020 of Automobile Clutch Market:-

Magneti Marelli

ZF Friedrichshafen

Valeo

Eaton Corporation

WABCO

Exedy Corporation

Aisin Seiki Co Ltd

Borgwarner Inc

Schaeffler AG

Jatco

The Global Automobile Clutch market swot is provided for the international markets including progress trends, competitive landscape breakdown, and key in regions development status.

The automotive clutch market is expected to register a CAGR of around 8.40% during the forecasted period. The automobile manufacturing hub APAC and the developing African market is set to push the automobile clutch market, in terms of revenue.

In the automotive clutch market, the key manufacturers include Eaton Corporation, Magneti Marelli, Valeo, ZF Friedrichshafen and with CAGR of around 8.4% the clutch market is expected to grow further in the developing nations of the world. The adoption of the automatic transmission is anticipated to give some boost to the automotive clutch market.

Change from Manual Transmission to Automatic Manual Transmission

Manual transmission vehicles dominated till the beginning of the 21st century, but the scenario has changed from the last few years. The majority of the automatic transmission cars were luxury vehicles. Manual transmission cars currently form the bulk of the sales, primarily, due to the emerging markets. However, this proportion is coming down. With improvements in technology, semi-automatic and fully automatic vehicles give as good a fuel-efficiency as manually operated cars. Also, the price difference between manual transmission and other modes of transmission has reduced significantly, making these options a viable purchase for the average car buyer. A lot of activity has been happening in the commercial vehicle range as well; with Isuzu equipping its F series medium duty truck range with a new torque converter equipped automated manual transmission.

Automatic Manual Transmission (AMT), due to its lower cost and minimal effect on mileage, is proving to be extremely popular. Since its introduction in India in the entry-level hatchback segment, it has revolutionized the automatic car market and the sales of automatic cars have been growing at an explosive rate for the past few years. Maruti Suzuki was the first car manufacturer in India to provide AMT in its cars. Magneti Marelli is in the process of setting up a plant and when fully operational, it will have the capacity to produce 280,000 robotized gearbox kits yearly in India.

ASIA-PACIFIC – Driving the change

The market for automated manual transmission is forecasted to achieve the highest rate of growth due to rising demand from emerging economies. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness a rise in the sales of cars led by Indonesia, India, and Vietnam. Lead by China, the largest automotive market in the world, the Asian countries are planning on becoming the automotive hubs of the world. Passenger and commercial vehicle markets, like India and China are focusing on increasing the production capacity thus making it the fastest growing automobile clutch market in the world. OEMs are ramping up their production capacity to service the burgeoning market for automatics in this region.

The North American market, on the back of strong demand from the Mexico and USA region, is forecasted to be the second-fastest growing region after the Asia Pacific. The increasing demand in the domestic market is poised drive the growth of the clutch market in Mexico.

The global Automobile Clutch market covers the vision of participant analysis by product types, market share, applications, sales, and revenue.

