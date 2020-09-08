Automotive Exhaust Analyzer Market Trend 2020 – Covid-19 Impact Industry Trends, Share, Size, Demand, Growth Opportunities, Industry Revenue, Future and Business Analysis by Forecast – 2024

Global “Automotive Exhaust Analyzer Market” Report 2020 trend offers Complete examination of industry status and standpoint of significant areas dependent on of central participants, nations, item types, and end enterprises. This report focuses on the Automotive Exhaust Analyzer in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Automotive Exhaust Analyzer Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Automotive Exhaust Analyzer Report 2020 (value and volume) by company, regions, product types, end industries, history data and estimate data.

HORIBA

AVL LIST GmbH

Robert Bosch GmbH

Sensors Inc.

EOS S.r.l

Fuji Electric India Pvt. Ltd

Kane Automotive

MRU Instruments Inc.

ECOM America Ltd.

Emission Systems Inc.

Nova Analytical Systems

Wuhab Cubic Optoelectronics Co.

Ltd

The Global Automotive Exhaust Analyzer market swot is provided for the international markets including progress trends, competitive landscape breakdown, and key in regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

TO UNDERSTAND HOW COVID-19 IMPACT IS COVERED IN THIS REPORT – REQUEST SAMPLE

The global market for automotive exhaust analyzers is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.87 by 2023. Volkswagen’s rigging of emission tests for 11 million cars in 2015 was a shock to the automotive industry. Further, the potential scale of the scandal raised alarms across the environmental protection agencies, putting the current exhaust analysis techniques under stringent scrutiny and bringing the automotive exhaust analysis systems sector into the spotlight. Analyzer manufacturers have taken this scandal as a major market opportunity and are trying to come up with compliant products. HORIBA, Robert Bosch, and Kane Automotive are a few emission analyzer system manufacturers who are trying to capitalize on the demand by introducing new products and expanding their production capabilities. On the other hand, the growing inclination of auto manufacturer towards producing automobiles with low fuel consumption and reduced emission is likely to change the market scenario in the forecast period.

Considering the increased focus of manufacturers on better solutions for automotive exhaust, the Asia-Pacific region was the largest market for automotive exhaust analysis, with India, China, Japan, and South Korea growing as major automotive manufacture hubs. Europe closely followed APAC, while the North American region is expected to grow considerably with the recent Volkswagen incident. The market for onboard systems, PEMS, and remote emission sensing systems is expected to grow at a faster pace over the forecast period. The Iridium-50 gas sensor is the more preferred type as of 2015, while most of the analysis products released over the past five years employed the non-dispersive infrared analysis sensor.

The increased popularity of electric vehicles that do not emit harmful gases into the environment, and governments in the automobile-rich nations like UK, France, Norway, and India setting aggressive targets to ban the sale of fossil fuel-burning cars can result in the downfall of the demand for exhaust analyzers for automotive purposes. Horiba, which makes about 80% of the global automotive emission measurement systems, is not planning on making changes to the production numbers. This decision is considering that almost 34 million vehicles have been sold over the past two years in the United States alone, and nearly all them run on gas and that it will take at least 10-15 years for the EV to replace the internal combustion engine vehicles completely. The adoption of EV is considerably slow (only 1% vehicles worldwide are electric as of 2017) and debate is also underway about the adoption of EV on the lines of “shared” versus “owned”.

The global automotive exhaust analyzer market was segmented by sensor type (non-dispersive method, flame ionization detector, chemiluminescence analyzer, constant volume sampler). By vehicle type, it is segregated into passenger car, LCV, and HCV. By location type, it is segmented into analytical systems and onboard systems, and by geography into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

Key Developments in the Automotive Exhaust Analyzer Market:

March 2018: E Instruments, a manufacturer of emission monitoring equipment, has launched a new technology, sample conditioning unit (SCU), for low NOx and low SO2 measurements.

