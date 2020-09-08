The “Automotive Safety Systems Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of Automotive Safety Systems industry by types, applications, regions. It shows Automotive Safety Systems market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, Automotive Safety Systems market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Automotive Safety Systems market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. It includes analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics. Furthermore, the Automotive Safety Systems market report provides an in-depth insight into Automotive Safety Systems industry during 2020-2024.

The automotive safety systems market has been segmented by type, end-user, and vehicle type.

Rise in the number of accidents, resulting in loss of lives and properties across the world, is being considered as one of the major factors driving the demand for and development of advanced automobile safety systems.

As consumers are gaining awareness about the advanced safety features and technologies, they are indicating interest in improving the safety systems of their vehicles.

Crash data collected by the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) indicates that about 88% of rear-end collisions happen, due to the negligence of the driver or, due to following the other vehicle closely.

In 2017, speeding was one of the factors for almost 27% of motor vehicle crash deaths. Speeding has been a factor, in more than a quarter of crash deaths, since 2007. As per the WHO Global Status Report on Road Safety, every 1% increase in mean speed produces a 4% increase in the fatal crash risk and a 3% increase in the serious crash risk. Additionally, in 2017, the percentage of crash deaths involving speeding was higher on minor roads (31%), than on interstates and freeways (27%), or on other major roads (23%). Of the total 9,717 speeding-related fatalities that occurred in 2017, over 52% occurred on roads with speed limits lower than 55 mph.

Furthermore, out of the 6 million car accidents that occur on the US roads every year, over 40% of them (approximately 2.5 million) is the rear-end collisions that transpire, owing to the driver’s lack of attention on the road. More than 80% of these deaths and injuries may have been mitigated if the vehicles were equipped with collision avoidance systems. Thus, in June 2015, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) recommended that the collision avoidance systems should become standard on all new passenger and commercial vehicles.

With the growing concerns regarding, both, driver and passenger safety, along with the pedestrians, automobile manufacturers are becoming obligated to equip even their entry-level vehicles with numerous safety and driver-assistance systems, such as blind spot detection, and forward collision warning (FCW) systems. Apart from passenger cars, the demand for advanced driver-assistance safety systems is also increasing in commercial vehicles, especially in large trucks.

Lane Departure Warning System (LDWS) is a group of safety technologies, which have been designed primarily to prevent high-speed accidents on highways, expressways, and freeways. They warn the driver and sometimes take corrective measures and prevent collisions and run-off-road accidents.

With the consistent rise in the vehicle accidents resulting due to abrupt lane change, has been creating concerns among, both, the consumers and governments across the world. Thus, constant technological advancements in the automotive industry are constantly ensuing in adding new features to the automobiles to reduce road accidents and enhance the safety of, both, passengers and drivers in both the vehicles. Thus, in turn, driving the implementation for advanced driver assistant systems (ADAS); which will aid in propelling the market for LDWS.

Apart from passenger cars, the demand for LDWS is also increasing in commercial vehicles, especially large trucks. Large trucks with a gross vehicle weight rating of more than 10,000 pounds drove ~280 billion miles on the US roads in 2015 and were involved in a total of over 400,000 crashes, which resulted in 116,000 injuries and 4,067 deaths. Thus, with advancements in vehicle safety technologies aid in providing opportunities to prevent a significant number of crashes, injuries, and deaths.

The cost-benefit analysis performed on the LDWS technology states that installing LDWS in large trucks could potentially prevent, as many as, 6,372 crashes, 1,342 injuries, and 115 death, annually.

– As a result, on Nov 1st, 2017, Alliance for Driver Safety & Security (Trucking Alliance), announced that in order to qualify for membership, trucks must adopt following truck-safety technologies – LDWS, automatic emergency braking systems, air disc brakes, and video-based onboard safety monitoring.

The demand for LDWS has been consistently increasing across the world in, both, the developed and developing regions; and countries across the world are enacting regulations to induce LDWS in vehicles. For instance, South Korea’s, Ministry of Land, Transport, and Maritime Affairs (MOLIT), mandated the inclusion of, both, lane departure warning systems and advanced emergency braking systems in all passenger cars and buses from 2021.

