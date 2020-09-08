Automotive Torque Converter Market Trend 2020 – Covid-19 Impact Share, Scope, Stake, Trends, Industry Size, Sales & Revenue, Growth, Opportunities and Demand with Competitive Landscape and Analysis Research Report

Global “Automotive Torque Converter Market” Report 2020 trend offers Complete examination of industry status and standpoint of significant areas dependent on of central participants, nations, item types, and end enterprises. This report focuses on the Automotive Torque Converter in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Automotive Torque Converter Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Automotive Torque Converter Report 2020 (value and volume) by company, regions, product types, end industries, history data and estimate data.

Also, Report contains a comprehensive analysis of the important segments like market opportunities, import/export details, market dynamics, key manufacturers, growth rate, and key regions. Automotive Torque Converter Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type, and application. Automotive Torque Converter Market reports offer a detailed assessment of the Automotive Torque Converter including enabling technologies, current market situation, market assumptions, restraining factors.

Get a Sample PDF of Automotive Torque Converter Market 2020

List of Top Key-players in 2020 of Automotive Torque Converter Market:-

Aisin

BorgWarner

Continental

Delphi

Exedy

Isuzu

Jatco

Precision Torque Converters

Schaeffler-LUK

Sonnax

Subaru

Transtar

Valeo

Voith

ZF

The Global Automotive Torque Converter market swot is provided for the international markets including progress trends, competitive landscape breakdown, and key in regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

TO UNDERSTAND HOW COVID-19 IMPACT IS COVERED IN THIS REPORT – REQUEST SAMPLE

The global market for torque converters is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.45% during the forecast period. The torque converter in an automatic transmission serves a purpose similar to a clutch in a manual transmission. The demand for torque converters is directly related to the increased use of automatic transmission in modern vehicles. The key characteristic of a torque converter is its ability to multiply torque when there is a substantial difference between input and output of the engine’s rotation. A torque converter is a type of fluid coupling that allows the engine to spin to some extent, independent of the transmission.

There are four components inside the torque converter- pump, turbine, stator, and transmission fluid. The one factor that is key to the torque converter’s ability to multiply torque lies in the capacity of the stator. For any other fluid coupling mechanism, periods of high liquid slippage cause the fluid flow returning from the turbine to the impeller to oppose the direction of impeller rotation, leading to a significant loss of efficiency, and generation of a considerable degree of waste heat. Under the same conditions in a torque converter, the returning fluid is redirected by the stator so that it helps in the rotation of the impeller rather than obstructing it.

The considerable degree of torque multiplication produced by a converter is dependent on the size and shape of the turbine and stator blades and occurs only when the converter is at or near the stall phase of operation. The fall in efficiency of a torque converter can be primarily attributed to the loss of kinetic energy caused by the curvature of the turbine blades (critical to torque multiplication). There is always a trade-off between torque multiplication and coupling efficiency while designing the turbine blade that needs to be adjusted.

Rising Demand for Driver Assistance Systems to Push the Market

The growth of the automatic transmission market will be driven by the rising demand for driver assistance systems, along with the increased use of electronics in the vehicle, and this will further augment the demand for torque converters. The increased concern for vehicle safety, especially in the heavily congested traffic of Asia-Pacific roads, will also help to significantly maneuver the demand for automatic transmission in the global market.

Advents in the torque converter will increase the appeal of this mechanism to a significant extent, with modern cars equipped with torque converters that have a lockup clutch. When the two halves of the torque converter get up to speed, this clutch locks them together, reducing any form of fluid slippage to a minimum and improving efficiency.

North America was estimated to have the largest revenue share in the market in 2017 and is expected to continue to do so by the end of 2023. A major challenge for the market is the high labor cost associated with the replacement market. The prospects for growth of the torque converter market in America will be significantly affected by the increased adoption of automatic transmissions in heavy-duty and medium trucks. High fuel efficiency, comfort, ease of driving, and low driving skill requirements will compel the fleet owners to opt for an automatic transmission in heavy and medium-duty trucks. These will also draw end consumers to the passenger vehicle segment. In addition, increased adoption of automatic transmission in passenger vehicles will drive the market for torque converters significantly in this segment.

Get a Sample PDF of Report @ https://www.360marketupdates.com/enquiry/request-sample/12885555

The global Automotive Torque Converter market covers the vision of participant analysis by product types, market share, applications, sales, and revenue.

Highlighted points of Automotive Torque Converter Market Size:

Covers the varying market dynamics of the industry.

In-depth analysis of market risks, opportunities, limitations, and growth of the market.

Includes market driving and restraining factors.

Participants profiles along with product description, overview, and business data.

Include details of five years of forecast analysis by types, regions, and applications.

Key Developments in the Automotive Torque Converter Market:

March 2018: Ford Mustang GT Automatic with latest torque converter unveiled.

March 2018: Mercedes revealed face-lifted C-class with a 9-speed torque converter equipped automatic transmission. Inquire more and share questions if any before the purchase on this report @ https://www.360marketupdates.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/12885555 This Automotive Torque Converter Market Research/analysis Report Contains Answers to your following Questions Which Manufacturing Technology is Used for Automotive Torque Converter? What Developments Are Going On in That Technology? Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This Automotive Torque Converter Market? What’s Their Company Profile, Their Product Information, Contact Information?

What Was Global Market Status of Automotive Torque Converter Market? What Was Capacity, Production Value, Cost and PROFIT of Automotive Torque Converter Market?

What Is Current Market Status of Automotive Torque Converter Industry? What’s Market Competition in This Industry, Both Company, and Country Wise? What’s Market Analysis of Automotive Torque Converter Market by Taking Applications and Types in Consideration?

What Are Projections of Global Automotive Torque Converter Industry Considering Capacity, Production and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply and Consumption? What About Import and Export?

What Is Automotive Torque Converter Market Chain Analysis by Upstream Raw Materials and Downstream Industry?

What Is Economic Impact On Automotive Torque Converter Industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are Market Dynamics of Automotive Torque Converter Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, Marketing Channels for Automotive Torque Converter Industry? Reasons to Purchase the Report:

The report analyses how the increasing government regulations will drive the global automotive torque converter market

Analyzing various perspectives of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis

Study on the torque converter type that is expected to register the highest growth rate in the market

Study on the regions that are expected to witness fastest growth during the forecast period

Identify the latest developments, market shares, and strategies employed by the major market players