Axial Compressor Market Trend 2020 – Covid-19 Impact Industry Insights by Share, Emerging Trends, Regional Analysis, Segments, Prime Players, Drivers, Growth Factor and Foreseen till 2024

Global “Axial Compressor Market” Report 2020 trend offers Complete examination of industry status and standpoint of significant areas dependent on of central participants, nations, item types, and end enterprises. This report focuses on the Axial Compressor in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Axial Compressor Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Axial Compressor Report 2020 (value and volume) by company, regions, product types, end industries, history data and estimate data.

Also, Report contains a comprehensive analysis of the important segments like market opportunities, import/export details, market dynamics, key manufacturers, growth rate, and key regions. Axial Compressor Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type, and application. Axial Compressor Market reports offer a detailed assessment of the Axial Compressor including enabling technologies, current market situation, market assumptions, restraining factors.

Get a Sample PDF of Axial Compressor Market 2020

List of Top Key-players in 2020 of Axial Compressor Market:-

Dresser-Rand Group Inc.

Seimens AG

Mitsui Engineering & Shipbuilding Co Ltd

MAN SE

Howden Compressors Ltd

General Electric Co

Ingersoll-Rand PLC

Wartsila Oyj Abp

Elliott Group Ltd.

Zhejiang Kaishan Compressor Co.

Ltd

The Global Axial Compressor market swot is provided for the international markets including progress trends, competitive landscape breakdown, and key in regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

TO UNDERSTAND HOW COVID-19 IMPACT IS COVERED IN THIS REPORT – REQUEST SAMPLE

The global axial compressor market is dependent on various industry such as refinery, air separation, liquefied natural gas, and others. The demand for LNG is expected to grow at 4-5% annually between 2015 and 2030. According to OPEC, the global refinery capacity is expected to increase at a CAGR of 0.96% between 2016 and 2022, led by Asia-Pacific with a CAGR of 1.7% during the same period. However, China’s steel production cut plans are expected to hinder the demand for air separation unit to a comparatively smaller extent. As a result, the global axial compressor market is expected to grow at a considerable pace during the forecast period.

Increasing LNG Trade – Increasing Demand for Axial Compressors

According to Shell LNG Outlook, the global demand for natural gas is expected to increase by 2%, annually, between 2015 and 2030, while demand for LNG is expected to grow at 4 to 5%, almost double. The United States and Australia are expected to lead the strong growth, while the demand is expected to be concentrated in Asia. Asia is expected to be the center of gravity of global LNG demand, importing more than 70% of the fuel until 2030. Europe is also expected to increase its LNG consumption to meet the growing gap in energy supply caused by a decline in its domestic production. Australia’s LNG supply is expected to be absorbed within Asia. While the US LNG exports are expected to be more diversified, supplying LNG to Europe, South, and Central America and Asia.

Increasing Refining Capacity in Asia-Pacific

Axial compressors are widely popular in the fluid catalytic cracking unit used in refineries. The share of Asia-Pacific in global refining capacity has increased from 26% in 2000 to 34% in 2016. National Oil Companies in the region have taken the lead in investing in and developing the oil & gas industry. Several new naphtha crackers are expected to come online by 2021-22 in China, India, Vietnam, and other countries. Sinopec is expected to lead the investment in the refineries & petrochemical industry and is expected to add 9 million metric ton/year of additional ethylene capacity in China. As a result, the growth of the refining industry in the region is expected to drive the demand for axial compressors in the fluid catalytic cracking unit.

Opposite Trends Expected in China and India

The steel industry is one of the largest customers of air separation units. The axial compressor is an integrated part of the air separation unit used in the industry. China, India, and Japan are the top three producers of steel. The steel industry in China and India is following opposite trends. China had cut its steel production by 50 million metric ton in 2017. The country is further planning to cut 150 million metric ton by the end of 2018. On the other hand, India is aiming to overtake Japan, in terms of steel production, by the end of 2018. The country plans to build a globally competitive steel industry in the country and achieve 300 million metric ton of steel, annually, by 2025-2030. As a result, the demand trend for air separation units is expected to follow the opposite trend in both countries, along with the axial compressors used in them.

Get a Sample PDF of Report @ https://www.360marketupdates.com/enquiry/request-sample/12884084

The global Axial Compressor market covers the vision of participant analysis by product types, market share, applications, sales, and revenue.

Highlighted points of Axial Compressor Market Size:

Covers the varying market dynamics of the industry.

In-depth analysis of market risks, opportunities, limitations, and growth of the market.

Includes market driving and restraining factors.

Participants profiles along with product description, overview, and business data.

Include details of five years of forecast analysis by types, regions, and applications.

Key Developments in the Axial Compressor Market:

Inquire more and share questions if any before the purchase on this report @ https://www.360marketupdates.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/12884084

This Axial Compressor Market Research/analysis Report Contains Answers to your following Questions

Which Manufacturing Technology is Used for Axial Compressor? What Developments Are Going On in That Technology? Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This Axial Compressor Market? What’s Their Company Profile, Their Product Information, Contact Information?

What Was Global Market Status of Axial Compressor Market? What Was Capacity, Production Value, Cost and PROFIT of Axial Compressor Market?

What Is Current Market Status of Axial Compressor Industry? What’s Market Competition in This Industry, Both Company, and Country Wise? What’s Market Analysis of Axial Compressor Market by Taking Applications and Types in Consideration?

What Are Projections of Global Axial Compressor Industry Considering Capacity, Production and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply and Consumption? What About Import and Export?

What Is Axial Compressor Market Chain Analysis by Upstream Raw Materials and Downstream Industry?

What Is Economic Impact On Axial Compressor Industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are Market Dynamics of Axial Compressor Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, Marketing Channels for Axial Compressor Industry?

Reasons to Purchase This Report

Identify the drivers, restraints, and opportunities possessed by the global axial compressor market, with in-depth analysis.

Analyzing the various perspectives of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

Identify the trends in demand for various types of axial compressor among the end-user industries, with in-depth analysis.

Identify regions witnessing fastest growth during the forecast period.

Identify the latest developments, market shares, and strategies employed by the major market players.