B2B Telecommunication Market Detail Analysis Focusing On Application, Types and Regional Outlook

Telecommunication is the transmission of signs, signals, messages, words, writings, images and sounds or information of any nature by wire, radio, optical or other electromagnetic systems. The B2B Telecommunication market includes topmost prime manufactures like Telstra Corporation Limited, Verizon Communications, Telefonica, Deutsche Telekom AG, Sprint Corporation (SoftBank Group Corporation), AT&T, Vodafone Group, NTT Communications Corporation, Orange. Key segments covered include: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment and B2B Telecommunication industry geography segment.

Scope of B2B Telecommunication Market: Telecommunication is the transmission of signs, signals, messages, words, writings, images and sounds or information of any nature by wire, radio, optical or other electromagnetic systems. Telecommunication occurs when the exchange of information between communication participants includes the use of technology. It is transmitted either electrically over physical media, such as cables, or via electromagnetic radiation. Such transmission paths are often divided into communication channels which afford the advantages of multiplexing.

On the basis of application, the global B2B telecommunication market can be divided into several sectorsluding BFSI, media and entertainment, healthcare, goverment, energy and utility, transportation and logistics, retail and others. Among them, the BFSI segement accouted for more than 25% of the global market and is ecpected to see a CAGR of 8.54% between 2017 and 2025.

On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue (Million USD), product price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into-

⦿ Unified Communication and Collaboration

⦿ VoIP

⦿ WAN

⦿ Cloud Services

⦿ M2M Communication

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of B2B Telecommunication for each application, including-

⦿ BFSI

⦿ Healthcare

⦿ Media and Entertainment

⦿ Government

⦿ Energy and Utility

⦿ Retail

⦿ Transportation and Logistics

⦿ Others

B2B Telecommunication Market Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

(U.S. and Canada) Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

(Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others) Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

(Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg) Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

(Poland and Russia) Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

(China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand) Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

