Baby Oil Market to See Drastic Growth Post 2020 | Pigeon, Farlin, Dabur

Baby oil is refer as the oil which is used for massaging the babies, which stimulates the production of the hormone oxytocin and helps in relaxing them. Baby oil is extensively used for massaging the body and hair of the babies. It is majorly consider as the mineral oil to nourish the body of a baby. The market of the baby oil is increasing due to the rising preferences of the massage oil in the growing population, moreover retail industry in the developing countries, is on the pace to grow rapidly
Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Chicco (Italy),Johnson & Johnson (United States),Pigeon (South Korea),Dabur (India),Farlin (China),Himalaya Drug Company (India),Sebapharma (India),Bio Veda Action Research (India),Nateera International (United States),Nestle (Switzerland),Tollyjoy Baby Products (Singapore)
Market Segmentation & Scope
Study by Type (Olive Oil, Mustard Oil, Tea Tree Oil, Almond Oil, Castor Oil, Chamomile Oil, Others), Application (Massaging, Oiling, Other)
Market Drivers: Increase in online retailer
Rapid growth in population
People preference for massage oils
Increased Parental Concerns
Growing organized retail sector
Growing demand for vegan & hypoallergenic-friendly oils
Restraints: The decline in birth rate is indirectly affecting the market growth
Harmful components can affect the trust of parents
Country level Break-up includes:
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)
Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)
