Backup As A Service Market Demand and Share by Key Players like Commvault, Symantec, IBM Corporation, Dell EMC, Amazon Web Services, Cisco Systems and More

The research report on Backup As A Service Market gives the today’s industry data and future developments, allowing you to understand the products and quit customers using sales increase and profitability of the market. The record gives an in depth analysis of key drivers, leading market key players, key segments, and regions. Besides this, the experts have deeply studied one-of-a-kind geographical areas and presented aggressive situation to assist new entrants, main market players, and buyers decide emerging economies. These insights provided in the record would advantage market players to formulate strategies for the destiny and benefit a robust role within the worldwide market.

Storing and securing a company?s data as backup is now a highly lucrative part of the cloud computing industry. Backup as a service holds players that can offer its clients a relatively unconventional but increasingly safe way to back up their valuable data and use it in the event of a recovery process. This is done through the use of online portals and cloud computing servers. As with most key cloud computing service offerings, backup as a service can allow a client to refer to a centralized system that is completely online and can therefore operate devoid of in house infrastructure or assets. This can result in an overall savings in cost and time for the client in the long run. Rather than being forced to manage private assets such as tapes and hard disks along with having to hire specialized labor for its maintenance, a company can now simply avail the best possible backup as a service model for them from a plethora of options.

This report studies the Backup as a Service market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Backup as a Service market by product type and applications/end industries.

One of the key trends in the backup-as-a-service market is the increasing use of IoT. A huge amount of data is generated from the interaction of globally situated smart infrastructure and smart appliances. Similar to most other cloud based solutions, backup as a service can come under public or private models, with a growing number of service providers also offering hybrid services to bring the best of both worlds. One of the most common phases when a company can switch to back up as a service models is when they have outgrown their own legacy models. The market is majorly driven by North America due to large-scale industrialization and large number of telecommunication and IT service providers based in this region. Furthermore, increasing focus of organizations to offer better customer experience and technology penetration to gain competitive advantage is anticipated and is estimated to expand at the highest CAGR rate in the near future.

The global Backup as a Service market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Backup as a Service.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

*Commvault

*Symantec

*IBM Corporation

*Dell EMC

*Amazon Web Services

*Cisco Systems

*Fujitsu

*Backblaze

*Hexistor

*CA Technologies

*Intronis

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

*North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

*Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

*Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

*South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

*Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

*Public Cloud

*Private Cloud

*Hybrid Cloud

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

*Small Enterprises

*Medium Enterprises

*Large Enterprises

