Biomaterials Market Structure Analysis for the Period 2016 – 2024

Blood flow to the skin is recognized as one of the important factors in assessment of wound healing Biomaterial is any substance or combination other than drugs which may be synthetic or natural in origin. These materials can be used at any period of time which replaces totally or partially any organ, tissue or function of the body to enhance the life of individual as stated by American National Institute of Health. The study of biomaterials is known as biomaterials science, which consists of elements such as biology, medicine, chemistry and tissue engineering among others. Biomaterials either occur naturally or are synthesized in the laboratory by using variety of chemical approaches by using metallic components such as ceramics, polymers or composite materials. They often have medical applications and thus they have the ability to comprise a part or whole of the living structure or biomedical devices.

The major drivers for the biomaterials market include increasing aging population, advanced technology, enhanced benefits and rising awareness for biomaterials products. Further research in medical applications is expected to create opportunities for the biomaterials market in the near future.

Some of the major focused activities for biomaterials include the development of new scaffolds for regenerative medicines, stem cell therapy, and biomaterials characterization and nonmaterial for biosensing applications. Biomaterials engineering include processing, synthesis and characterization of novel materials such as glasses, polymers, cement composites and hybrids among others. In addition, the new area in which the biomaterial activity is on the go is the tailoring of inorganic nanoparticles that include quantum dots with bioactive peptides and gold, which enables them to act as reporters to detect enzyme activity.

The biomaterials have wide range of applications into dental, cardiovascular, orthopedic, wound healing, neurology and surgery among others. The cardiovascular segment contributed on a large basis to the global biomaterials market followed by orthopedic segment. Owing to the developments, changing lifestyles of people, the other segment such as plastic surgery and wound healing segments are expected to show highest growth in near future.

The key segments for biomaterials market are North America, Asia Pacific, Europe and Rest of the World (RoW) among others. North America is expected to grow at a faster rate owing to the increase in aging population who account for major consumption of biomaterials. The increasing investments made by the government in biomaterials market in the region is also a factor among others that contribute to growing demand for biomaterials. In addition, Asia Pacific is expected to follow North America in terms of growth due to the rising awareness for biomaterial products. Increased collaborations and conference also is expected to fuel demand for biomaterials in Asia Pacific.

Recent researches on biomaterials applications include cardiovascular biomaterials and analysis of hemocompatibility and biocompatibility. Moreover, the other research areas include polymeric surface coatings for sensors and implants and research in nano scale orthopedic biomaterials and hard or soft biomechanics. Therefore, continuous improvements are made to understand the interaction of body parts with implanted materials that has led to the progress of biomaterials from the use of any other alternative that was surgically available to use of materials which were deemed biocompatible.

Improper reimbursement facilities and lack of tissue availability are the major factors that are expected to restrain the growth of biomaterials market. In addition, high research and development costs could pose a threat to the growth of the market.

The key players in the biomaterial market are: Angiotech Pharmaceuticals Inc., Biomet, Inc. (U.S.), Berkeley Advanced Biomaterials, Inc. (U.S.), DePuy Orthopaedics, Inc. (U.S.), DENTSPLY International, Inc. (U.S.), Orthovita, Inc. (U.S.), Wright Medical Group, Inc. (U.S.), Invibio Ltd. (U.K.), Cam Bioceramics BV, AdvanSource Biomaterials Corp.

