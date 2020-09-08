Biomedical Materials Market 2019: Impact of drivers, Market challenges and Forecast untill 2027

A new research report titled, “Biomedical Materials Market” has been added to the vast repository The Insight Partners. The intelligence report provides an in-depth analysis of the global market on the basis of the different types of products, technologies, industry verticals, applications, and end-users. The Biomedical Materials Market Report is a valuable source of information for businesses and individuals.

Biomedical materials are used for medical purposes by replacing, augmenting, or accelerating the natural function of the body. These materials are either natural or synthesized in the laboratory, making use of a number of chemical approaches utilizing metallic components, polymers, ceramics, or composite materials. Various biomedical materials are available in the market targeting every body part. These materials include silicone hydrogels, biostable polyurethanes, polymer stabilizing technology, resorbable materials, hydrophilic and non-hydrophilic biofouling coatings, and UHMWPE (Ultra High Molecular Weight Poly-Ethylene) fibers. Growth in the prevalence of diseases and a boost in government incentives has led to a rise in demand for biomedical materials in the market.

The biomedical materials market is on a high rise and is expected to reach USD 348.4 billion by 2027 by a CAGR of 15.9% over the forecast period. Easy availability of natural and synthetic degradable polymers and their wide demand in surgical sutures and implants has led this to be the largest revenue share of the polymers product segment. The high demand for surgical procedures over the years, the betterment of the geriatric population, and focus on the target diseases are some of the essential factors that are boosting the sales of biomaterials in the healthcare delivery systems worldwide.

Key Players Influencing the Market:

1. DSM

2. Corbion

3. CRS Holdings Inc.

4. Evonik Industries AG

5. Covestro AG(Subsidiary of Bayer AG)

6. Invibio Ltd.(Subsidiary of Victrex)

7. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

8. CAM Bioceramics B.V.

9. Celanese Corporation

10. Formosa Biomedical Technology Corp

The biomedical material market is segmented on the basis of product type, application type, and end-user type. Based on product type, the market is segmented as Metallic biomaterial, Ceramic biomaterial, Polymeric biomaterial, and Natural biomaterial. Based on the application type, the market is categorized as Cardiovascular, Orthopedic, Ophthalmology, Dental, Plastic surgery, Wound healing, Neurology, and others. Based on end-user type, the market is segmented as Healthcare facilities, Diagnostic centers, Tissue engineering, and others.

Biomedical Materials Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/position of top 5 key vendors.

The Biomedical Materials Market report is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 18 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

