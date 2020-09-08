Bovine Respiratory Diseases Treatment Market Trend 2020 – Covid-19 Impact Share, Size, Future Demand, Research, Top Leading player, Emerging Trends, Region by Forecast to 2024

Global “Bovine Respiratory Diseases Treatment Market” Report 2020 trend offers Complete examination of industry status and standpoint of significant areas dependent on of central participants, nations, item types, and end enterprises. This report focuses on the Bovine Respiratory Diseases Treatment in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Bovine Respiratory Diseases Treatment Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Bovine Respiratory Diseases Treatment Report 2020 (value and volume) by company, regions, product types, end industries, history data and estimate data.

Bayer AG

Bimeda

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

Ceva

Elanco

Merck & Co.

Inc.

Vetoquinol

Virbac Group

and Zoetis Services LLC among others.

The Global Bovine Respiratory Diseases Treatment market swot is provided for the international markets including progress trends, competitive landscape breakdown, and key in regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

The global Bovine Respiratory Disease Treatment Market is expected to register a CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period, 2018-2023. Bovine Respiratory Disease (BRD) is the general term used for respiratory diseases in cattle or bovines. BRD is usually caused by both viral and bacterial pathogens, and can affect the lower respiratory tract and upper respiratory tract. Factors such as the rising incidence of BRD, increasing consumption of beef, and changing environmental factors are propelling the growth of the market, over the forecast period.

Increasing Consumption of Beef Propels the Bovine Respiratory Disease Treatment Market

The increasing consumption of beef and rising population are major factors driving the growth of the market over the forecast period. The increase in beef consumption is due to the rising population and increasing disposable income, across the world. The rising demand for beef, globally, is augmenting the growth of the bovine respiratory disease treatment market. BRD has a negative impact on both the dairy and beef industries, due to calf mortality, additional labor costs, and treatment expenses. In addition, BRD adversely affects the reproductive performance, growth, and life span of cattle. Hence, there is huge necessity of BRD treatment in the market. Moreover, to meet the increasing demand for beef, most of the countries in the world are increasing the production of cattle meat. The rising demand for beef, coupled with increasing production of the same, leads to growing emphasis on BRD treatment.

Complexities Associated with the Diagnosis of BRD Restrain the Growth of the BRD Treatment Market

BRD is a multi-factorial disorder that is caused as a sum of various codependent factors, such as stress, viral infection, bacterial infection, and environmental factors. The diagnosis of this disease is complex, as there can be a multiple possible causes of BRD. Animals suffering from BRD often show signs of depression, weight loss, cough, mucopurulent or purulent nasal discharge, fever, increased respiratory rate, and abnormal pulmonary sound in auscultation. The presumptive diagnosis after physical examination is, however, difficult, owing to the similarities of clinical signs and variation of possible bacteria. Thus, the difficulties associated with diagnosis of BRD expected to restrain growth of the market. In addition, the lack of knowledge about bacterial agents and microbial diagnosis for BRD is another reason restraining growth of the market. Hence the physical examination is the only way to help this activity.

North America to Dominate the Bovine Respiratory Disease Treatment Market

North America dominates the bovine respiratory disease treatment market, owing to the increasing domestic production, consumption, and export of bovine meat. According to the estimates of the United Nations Food and Agricultural Organization (UNFAO) for the year 2015-2016, America produced approximately 30 million tonnes of the meat, and it is expected to rise, owing to a rise in population. BRD is the most common endemic disease among North American feedlot cattle. According to the estimates of the Beef Cattle Research Council, BRD accounts for 65-80% of the morbidity and 45-75% of the mortality in the feedlots. Thus, the increasing consumption and production of bovine meat and rising cases of BRD are expected to propel the growth of the bovine respiratory disease treatment market in the region, over the forecast period.

Sept 2017 : Merck Animal Health announced the launch of the Whisper Veterinary Stethoscope System, a tool specifically designed to evaluate lung disease severity, for more accurate diagnosis of bovine respiratory disease (BRD).

