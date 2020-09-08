Bus Market Drivers, Revenue, Application and Industry Demand Analysis 2027 | AB Volvo, Alexander Dennis, Anhui Ankai Automobile, Ashok Leyland, Daimler

The bus is the most prevalent mode of transportation in countries across the globe. Buses have gained a stable place in the public transportation segment. The demand for buses has increased significantly in recent years on account of the rapid population growth and urbanization. Asia Oceania will be the key future market for Transit buses. Government initiatives in various countries subsidizing the purchase of electric buses are encouraging manufacturers to come up with greener solutions, thereby offering numerous growth prospects in the future.

Leading Bus Market Players: AB Volvo, Alexander Dennis Limited, Anhui Ankai Automobile Co., Ltd, Ashok Leyland Ltd, Daimler AG, Tata Motors Limited ADR, TRATON SE, Xiamen King Long United Automotive Industry Co., Ltd., Yutong Group, Zhengzhou Yutong Bus Co., Ltd.

The bus market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as increasing focus of the government towards improving public transportation networks coupled with the growth of on-demand bus service. Moreover, the electric bus segment is experiencing high demand due to prevailing concerns over pollution. However, growth in online cab booking services may restrain the growth of the global bus market during the forecast period. On the other hand, growth of the tourism industry is expected to garner significant opportunities for the players operating in the bus market over the coming years.

The “Global Bus Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the automotive and transportation industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of bus market with detailed market segmentation by type, fuel type, application, and geography. The global bus market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading bus market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global bus market is segmented on the basis of type, fuel type, and application. Based on type, the market is segmented as single deck and double deck. On the basis of the fuel type, the market is segmented as diesel, electric and hybrid, others. The market on the basis of the application is classified as intracity, intercity/coaches, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global bus market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The bus market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting bus market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the bus market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the bus market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from bus market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for bus in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the bus market.

Table of Contents

Introduction Key Takeaways Research Methodology Bus Market Landscape Bus Market – Key Market Dynamics Bus Market – Global Market Analysis Bus Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Type Bus Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Fuel Type Bus Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Application Bus Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Geographical Analysis Industry Landscape Bus Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix

