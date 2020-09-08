Business Process Management Market 2020 Share, Size Global Historical Analysis,Industry Key Strategies, Segmentation, Application, Technology, Trends and Opportunities Forecasts to 2024

Global Business Process Management Market (2020-2024) report highlights Significant dynamics and in-depth analysis of the market segment with concentrating on factual data, present industry activities, growth opportunities, new product inventions, and market forecast for the future prospective of time along with leading market players, market study based on several regions, and extensive product. Business Process Management Market report can function as an assistive reference point for helping individuals as well as businesses from this segment. The leading industry players across the globe are explored in detail in this report. It demonstrates product overview, company summary, and manufacturing cost, capacity, and market shares for most of the participants.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments and countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next Five years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualify qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers and restraining factors which will define the future growth of the Business Process Management market.

The Business Process Management Market business development trends and selling channels square measure analyzed. From a global perspective, it also represents overall industry size by analyzing qualitative insights and historical data.

The business process management (BPM) market was valued at USD 3.01 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach a value of USD 4.3 billion by 2023 at a CAGR of 6.22% over the forecast period (2018-2023). The scope of the report is limited to the type of deployment offered by major players, which involves cloud and on-premise. While the end users considered in the report include process improvement, automation, content & document management, integration, and monitoring & optimization.

BPM is primarily used in increasing the efficiency of certain processes operating in a business scenario. The focus on the task-in-hand is properly reiterated and the resources are distributed on the process required. Redistribution of the required amount of resources to processes can be achieved through the implementation of business process management. The implementation of such systems also aids in the standardization of the processes. The existing processes in the company can also be improved instead of devising new and complex processes for the growth of the company, which is always associated with the risk of success and failure leading to wastage of resources. The datasets in the company for many related tasks can also be organized in a better manner to achieve valuable insights into the companyâ€™s growth.

Improved Efficiency and Visibility Aiding in Companyâ€™s Growth

Several business process management software employ the use of latest techniques to discover bottlenecks in the various process. Techniques, such as Six Sigma and Lean efforts, are being employed to detect the various constraints in processes. These techniques provide proper statistical data for the steps that need to be taken to reduce bottlenecks. BPM can help improve efficiency by providing tools, like process simulation, to analyze the processes at the design level so as to eliminate bottlenecks and expensive paths in the process. Sophisticated tools have been used to implement BPM to automate processes and improve visibility. Process automation has been one of the primary components for the adoption of BPM suites. It enables in the automation of processes, increasing the amount of work output, and reducing the cost borne by the company for labor-intensive processes.

Process Automation is Expected to Have a High Adoption Rate

Process automation consists of reducing the amount of human intervention in order to increase the efficiency of the process. Human involvement is found to reduce the efficiency of the process, and businesses have been found to have high adoption rate for such processes. Automation of any process is faster as well as less costly to the company. The involvement of process automation has also been found to have enriched the consumer experience owing to better customer service of the product and reduced lead times for the products. The automation of the processes also has eliminated the need for a dedicated IT staff to handle the operational hassles of the company. This has been particularly beneficial for the companies which have been small and medium scale businesses in the domain.

North America to have High Adoption Rate

The presence of major players in the North America has aided in the growth of the market in the region. The number of entrepreneurs has increased to a total of 619,631 over the last three years in the region. Many regions in the United States, such as New England, Washington D.C, and Greater Los Angeles, have been witnessing a high growth in the number of companies, which is expected to further drive the growth for this market. The market in North America has also been ideal for the growth of many startups. Canada, along with the US, has been growing as one of the hotspots for startups. The Canadian dollar is now valued at 0.75 cents to the American dollar, which has enabled the movement of startup companies towards Canada. A highly educated workforce is available in Canada, which further contributes to the growth of the startups in North America. This provides ample scope for the development of the market in North America.

Key Developments in the Market

March 2018 â€“ Telefonica cut its costs by about 40% by deploying cloud-based HR systems. It has replaced about 175 ageing and incompatible IT systems to companywide HR services.

February 2018 â€“ Appian signed a deal with Banco Santander, one of the leading banks in Eurozone. The company has opted for a comprehensive platform for BPM form Appian.

The major players include – APPIAN CORPORATION, GLOBAL 360, IBM CORPORATION, LOMBARDI SOFTWARE, METASTORM (OPENTEXT), PEGASYSTEMS INC., SOFTWARE AG, TIBCO SOFTWARE INC., FUJITSU, ORACLE CORPORATION, ULTIMUS, POLYMITA TECHNOLOGIES, RED HAT INC., and BP LOGIX INC., amongst others.

Reasons to Purchase This Report

Growing need for efficiency act as a driver to the global business process management market scenario

Analyzing various perspectives of the market with the help of Porterâ€™s five forces analysis

The type of deployment that is expected to dominate the market is analyzed in detail

The regions which are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period are analyzed and estimated for growth

Identify the latest developments, market shares, and strategies employed by the major market players

3-month analyst support, along with the Market Estimate sheet (in Excel)

Customization of the Report

This report can be customized to meet your requirements. Please connect with our representative, who will ensure you get a report that suits your needs.

Covered in this report

The Report Covers the Present Scenario and the Growth Prospects of the Global Business Process Management Market for 2020-2024. To calculate the market size, the report considers new installations or sales and subscription payments of Business Process Management.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

Global Business Process Management Market 2020-2024, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Market Trend

Growing research activities coupled with new product launches.

Market Driver

High Opportunity in the Industry

Market Challenge

Complications associated with Business Process Management procedures.

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2024 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

