The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. Trade barriers are further restraining the demand- supply outlook. As government of different regions have already announced total lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, the overall production process being adversely affected; thus, hinder the overall Cannabis Food and Beverage Market globally. This report on ‘Cannabis Food and Beverage market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The report also showcases market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

The Cannabis Food and Beverage Market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. Cannabis food and beverage market with detailed market segmentation by product type, distribution channel and geography. The global cannabis food and beverage market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading cannabis food and beverage market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market. The global cannabis food and beverage market is segmented on the basis of product type and distribution channel.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the cannabis food and beverage market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

Top Key Players:- Alkaline88, LLC, Coalition Brewing, Dixie Brands Inc, Dutch Windmill Spirits B.V., Energy Drink, GENERAL CANNABIS CORP, KOIOS Beverage Corp, Lagunitas Brewing Company, New Age Beverages Corporation, The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc.

Cannabis is considered as a genus of flowering plant which belongs to hemp family. Cannabis is popular plant which is known to possess several accepted therapeutic and medicinal benefits. Cannabis is widely used for ages to produce hemp seeds, oil, fiber and other derivatives which find its applications as vegetables and juices, or even for medical purposes. Almost, more than 100 different types of cannabinoids are available amongst which tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and cannabidiol (CBD) are gaining popularity. Cannabis has been increasingly used as an innovative beverages among consumers.

The cannabis food and beverage market has witnessed a significant growth owing to factors such as rising consciousness towards health along with the increase in disposable income. Further, authorizing recreational or medical cannabis in several countries is further driving the consumption of cannabis food and beverage in the recent past. However, fluctuations in the prices are projected to hamper the cannabis food and beverage market growth over the projected period. Nevertheless, rising use of cannabis in treatment of several health disorders is further expected to fuel the growth of the market.

Introduction Key Takeaways Research Methodology Cannabis Food and Beverage Market Landscape Cannabis Food and Beverage Market – Key Market Dynamics Cannabis Food and Beverage Market – Global Market Analysis Cannabis Food and Beverage Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Product Type Cannabis Food and Beverage Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Application Cannabis Food and Beverage Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Compound Cannabis Food and Beverage Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Geographical Analysis Industry Landscape Cannabis Food and Beverage Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix

