Carbon Black Market 2020 with Top Countries Data : Market Size, Growth, Segments, Revenue, Top Manufacturers and Forecast to 2024

Carbon black, also known as carbon black, is an amorphous carbon.Light, loose and extremely fine black powder, with a large surface area, is the product of incomplete combustion or thermal decomposition of carbon-containing substances under insufficient air conditions.

Birla Carbon

Orion Engineered Carbons

Cabotoration

Omsk Carbon Group

Philips Carbon Black

China Synthetic Rubberoration

Tokai Carbon

Sid Richardson Carbon & Energy Co

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the carbon black industry, include growing usage of recycled and bio-based carbon black, and shifting focus from commodity to more specialize grade carbon black.The major growth drivers for this market are increasing tire production, and rising demand for specialty carbon black in plastic, ink, and coating applications.

Major Classifications are as follows:

Pigment Black

Rubber Black

Conductive Carbon Black

Special Carbon Black Major Applications are as follows:

Tire Rubber

Non-Tire Rubber

Plastic

Ink

Coating