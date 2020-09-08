Carbonated Beverages Market Trend 2020 – Covid-19 Impact Industry Size, Share, Business Growth, Revenue, Trends, Market Demand Penetration and Forecast to 2024

Global “Carbonated Beverages Market” Report 2020 trend offers Complete examination of industry status and standpoint of significant areas dependent on of central participants, nations, item types, and end enterprises. This report focuses on the Carbonated Beverages in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Carbonated Beverages Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Carbonated Beverages Report 2020 (value and volume) by company, regions, product types, end industries, history data and estimate data.

List of Top Key-players in 2020 of Carbonated Beverages Market:-

Asahi Soft Drinks

Asia Brewery

Bickfords Australia

Britvic PLC

Cott Corporation

DANONE Group

F&N Foods

Kerry Group PLC

National Beverage Corp.

Parle Agro

PepsiCo Inc.

Postobon

Suntory Holdings Ltd.

The Coca-Cola Company

Tru Blu Beverages

The Global Carbonated Beverages market swot is provided for the international markets including progress trends, competitive landscape breakdown, and key in regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

Market Insights

The global carbonated beverages market is expected to reach USD 412.5 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 2.8%, during the forecast period. Carbonated beverages sector is one of the matured industries in the worldwide beverages market. In the recent past, the industry has undergone major changes regarding product innovations and offerings. To face the growing market challenges, companies are bringing new flavors keeping in mind the health and wellness concerns of consumers.

Market Dynamics

The changing food habits coupled with increasing population of young people in developing countries drive the market demand for carbonated drinks. The consumption of carbonated beverages is also accelerated with the growing demand for processed food products. The consumption of carbonated drinks remains static in many parts of developed regions owing to health concerns. Increased government scrutiny would further act as a market obstacle in the forecast period. Owing to consumer health awareness, companies are now more focused on product innovations using natural ingredients, like stevia sweeteners.

Market Segmentation

The global carbonated beverages market is segmented by product type, flavor type, by sales channels, and by geography. By product type, the market is explained by standard, diet, and fruit flavored products; diet products are increasingly gaining market share globally. By flavors, cola, orange, and lime/lemon are the basic flavors contributing to a majority of the market demand. However, to provide increasing product assortments, companies are now focusing on making product lines based on tropical fruits and super fruits. By sales channel, the market demand is analyzed under sales in hypermarket, supermarket, independent retailers, and convenience stores, etc.

Regional Analysis

Europe dominates the global carbonated beverage drink market with a majority of the market demand generated in the region. Increased obesity concerns in North America has dwindled the demand in the region. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth owing to increased disposable income, growing young population and changing food habit preferences in countries, like China, India, South Korea, and Japan. India has been showing the strongest growth regarding value consumption, in the last five years.

Key Developments

• March 2018 – Coca-Cola announced alcoholic soda. With the launch of this product the company will break that 126-year streak by entering the thriving market for “alcopops”.

Major players – ASAHI SOFT DRINKS, ASIA BREWERY, BICKFORDS AUSTRALIA, BRITVIC PLC, COTT CORPORATION, DANONE GROUP, F&N FOODS, KERRY GROUP PLC, NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP., PARLE AGRO, PEPSICO INC., POSTOBON, SUNTORY HOLDINGS LTD., THE COCA-COLA COMPANY, TRU BLU BEVERAGES, among others.

Key Developments in the Carbonated Beverages Market:

