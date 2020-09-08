Chilled Beam Market Exhibits a Stunning Growth Potentials | TROX UK, Frenger Systems, Barcol-Air USA

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Chilled Beam’market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are

TROX UK Ltd. (United Kingdom),Frenger Systems Ltd. (United Kingdom),Barcol-Air USA Ltd. (United States),FlÃ¤ktGroup Holding GmbH (Germany),Halton Group (Finland),SAS International (United Kingdom),Caverion Corporation (Finland),Swegon (United States),NuClimate Air Quality Systems, Inc. (United States),Dadanco Europe (Serbia),TitusÂ (Canada)

The global chilled beams market is expected to grow at a heavy pace during the forecast period, according to the AMA study. Rising demand for power-efficient heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems is one of the major factors driving the demand for chilled beams market. Moreover, increasing construction of commercial office buildings due to rising urbanization across different emerging economies such as India is another major factor expected to aid in the growth of the market globally. In addition, the rising construction of green and smart buildings is expected to generate the demand for power-efficient HVAC systems during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Active Chilled Beam, Passive Chilled Beam, Multi-Service Chilled Beam), Application (Commercial Offices, Healthcare Facilities, Hotels & Lodges, Food & Beverages Facilities, Others), Function (Cooling, Cooling and Heating), End Users (New Installation, Retrofitting)

A View on Influencing Trends:

Growing Construction Due to Rising Urbanisation Across Emerging Economic and High Population Countries Such as India

Growing Trend of Office Space Refurbishment Across Different Enterprises

Growth Drivers in LimelightIncreasing Demand for Power-Efficient HVAC Systems

Rising Construction of Energy Efficient Buildings

Challenges that Market May Face:The Requirement of Large Ceiling Area

Lack of Awareness Among the Customers

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Key Development Activities:

In November 2019, FlaktGroup SEMCO announced the launch of its new NEUTON Controlled Chilled Beam Pump Modules which will allow controlling more number of chilled beams to the users

