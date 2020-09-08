The “Chipless RFID Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of Chipless RFID industry by types, applications, regions. It shows Chipless RFID market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, Chipless RFID market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Chipless RFID market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions.

Scope of the Report:

Chipless RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) is an emerging disruptive wireless technology for identification, tracking, and sensing. A chipless RFID tag does not contain an application specific integrated circuit (ASIC), hence the reader does all signal processing to read the tag. Chipless RFID tags are low-cost passive microwave/millimeter wave circuits where the information is stored in printable resonators and delay lines and typically implemented in flexible substrates such as polymers and papers, like optical barcodes.

Key Market Trends:

Healthcare Sector to Contribute Significantly to the Market Growth

– For e-healthcare, chipless 2GRFID-Sys integrates diverse wireless networking technologies, such as wireless body area networks and wireless LANs which use body sensors for monitoring the medical conditions of a patient. This helps in diagnosis assistance and action handling.

– Furthermore, to keep a track on an ambulatory patient who might face a critical situation while travelling to a location outside his/her hometown, chipless 1G-RFID-Sys are being employed in the patient’s ID. These chipless 1G-RFID-Sys tags help to identify the emergence of the situation from the patient’s medical history.

– Moreover, due to the lack of vigilance and advocacy by healthcare providers, lack of legal protection and technology to identify genuine drugs, there is an increase in drug counterfeiting. As traditional RFID with barcode technology cannot prevent counterfeiting drugs, in many healthcare sectors the R&D department is putting efforts to produce chipless RFID devices, which are cheap and could be used to combat this universal burning issue of the healthcare industry.

– As the pharmaceutical sector is moving toward contract packaging, and significant efforts are being made by packaging vendors, like BASF, Avery Dennison Group, and Constantia Flexibles Group, in smart packaging levels that would prompt serialization. With such industry focus, the future of chipless RFID is set to be prominent.

Asia-Pacific Expected to Register the Fastest Growth

– In China, many companies are investing to revolutionize the retail industry in the country. For instance, in April 2018, Tencent showcased the working of Unmanned retail wherein if a consumer grabs a product from the shop and walks out of the store, the RFID chip will scan the item and sends the bill to the customer’s WeChat application.

– In addition, Japan is also planning to introduce next-generation in-store experience through the introduction of RFIDs. For instance, in April 2017, Seven-Eleven Japan announced to introduce next-generation self-checkout.

– Further, in India, the rise in per capita income and the increasing requirements for appliances such as smartwatches is propelling chipless RFID market. The growing adoption thin-film battery in India which needs portable electronic appliances by the application of printed & chipless RFID is penetrating the market growth.

What trends, challenges, and barriers are influencing its growth?

What is the and regional outlook for Chipless RFID market?

Who are the key players, and what are their strategies?

What is the status of Chipless RFID status worldwide?

What are the Chipless RFID market challenges to market growth?

What are the types and applications of Chipless RFID ?

What is the market share of each type and application?

Detailed TOC of Chipless RFID Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET INSIGHTS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis

4.3 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET DYNAMICS

5.1 INTRODUCTION to Market Drivers and Restraints

5.2 Market Drivers

5.2.1 Manufacturing Advantages of Chipless RFIDs

5.2.2 Rising Utilization of Access Control and Security Application

5.3 Market Restraints

5.3.1 High Initial Installation Cost and Device Interoperability

6 TECHNOLOGY OVERVIEW

6.1 Printing Technologies

6.1.1 Inkjet Printed Technology

6.1.2 Screen Printed Technology

6.2 Flexible Hybrid Electronics Overview

6.3 Printed Electronics Overview

7 MARKET SEGMENTATION

7.1 By Product Type

7.1.1 Tag

7.1.2 Reader

7.1.3 Middleware

7.2 By Application

7.2.1 Smart Cards

7.2.2 Smart Tickets

7.2.3 Other Applications

7.3 By End-user Industry

7.3.1 Retail

7.3.2 Healthcare

7.3.3 Logistics & Transportation

7.3.4 BFSI

7.3.5 Other End-user Industries

7.4 Geography

7.4.1 North America

7.4.2 Europe

7.4.3 Asia-Pacific

7.4.4 Rest of the World

8 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

8.1 Company Profiles

8.1.1 Alien Technology Corporation

8.1.2 IDTRONIC GmbH

8.1.3 Zebra Technologies

8.1.4 Variuscard GmbH

8.1.5 Avery Dennison

8.1.6 NXP Semi Conductors

9 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

10 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

