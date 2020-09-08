Cinema Lenses Market to Witness Revolutionary Growth by 2025 | Sony, Zeiss, Canon

Cinema lenses are also known as cine lenses. Cinema lenses are used in ad-making, video production, and film-making. Lenses are used to record continuous motion as well as offer excellent video quality for cinema production. Canon EF-S 18-135mm f/3.5-5.6 IS STM USD 540, â€œNifty Fiftyâ€ â€“ Canon EF 50mm f/1.8 II USD 110 these are the lenses used for film makingSome of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are

Sony (Japan),Zeiss (Germany),Canon (Japan),Fujinon (United States),TOKINA (United States),Leica (Germany),Samsang (South Korea),ARRI (Germany),Schneider (France)

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Entry-Class, Medium-Class, High-end-Class), Application (Amateur Users, Professional Users), Distribution Channel (Online, Offline)

A View on Influencing Trends:

Fueling Demand of Animation as well as VFX industry

Easily Available On Online Portal

Increasing Popularity of Professional Photography and Video making

Growth Drivers in LimelightIncreasing Demand for Cinema lenses Due to Rising Cinema Production

Upsurging Growth of Film Industry

Challenges that Market May Face:Scope Restricted to Cinema Industry

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Cinema Lenses Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

Key Development Activities:

On 9th June 2018, Sony has launched three New 4K HDR Home Cinema Projectors with the ARF-C lens. ARF-C lens is used for best focus as well as resolution with new digital focus optimizer function.

