Cleanroom Air Shower Market In-Depth Profiling With Key Players and Recent Developments, Forecast Period: 2027

Cleanroom air shower is self-contained chambers installed at entrances to cleanrooms and other controlled environments. They minimize particulate matter by entering or leaving the clean space. Personnel and materials entering or leaving the controlled environment are ‘scrubbed’ by high-velocity HEPA-filtered air jets with a speed of 20-22m/s. Contaminated air is then pulled in through the base within the unit, filtered and recirculated. The most substantial source of particulate contamination in a cleanroom is the operator.

Air showers are installed in the middle of change areas and the cleanroom. The air shower magnifies the cleanroom operating protocol by serving as a constant reminder to all operators that they are entering a safe environment. Therefore the person develops the habit of gowning up properly before entering the air shower. Air showers keep pharmaceutical production and lab animal breeding areas clean and also minimize the egress of hazardous substances and allergens from the controlled environment.

The cleanroom air shower market has shown a significant evolution over the forecast period. The stringent regulatory framework, growth of the biologics sector, rising demand for sterilized pharmaceutical formulations, growing demand for medical devices, and technological advancements in cleanroom technology have resulted in massive demand for the cleanroom air shower market. Market players globally are now focused on facility expansion by adopting sales and marketing strategies to enhance market share. The increasing demand for growing economies and the growing focus on energy-efficient cleanroom air showers are expected to offer significant growth opportunities for market players during the forecast period.

However, customized design as per customer requirements is a significant challenge for cleanroom providers. Also, the high cost associated with the installation and use of cleanroom air showers may restrict the growth of the market to a certain extent. Due to Covid-19, the market is witnessing an increasing adoption of cleanroom air showers. For instance, in June 2020, Germfree, Ardmac, is the licensed European partner for Germfree), partnered with HOK to deploy bioGO COVID-19 testing labs. Ardmac manufactures all modular and mobile Cleanroom air showers and Biosafety solutions in Ireland for the European market.

The cleanroom air shower market is segmented based on product, application, and end-user. Based on product, the market is segmented as HEPA filters and ULPA filters. Based on the application, the market is categorized as medical, semi-conductor, and others. Based on end-user, the market is segmented as the pharmaceutical industry, biotechnology industry, medical device manufacturers, hospitals, and others.

Key questions answered in the report include

What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2027?

What are the key factors driving the global Cleanroom Air Shower market?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Cleanroom Air Shower market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Cleanroom Air Shower market?

Trending factors influencing the market shares of the Americas, APAC, and EMEA?

What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the Cleanroom Air Shower market?

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Cleanroom Air Shower Market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal according to different segments. The report also predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Cleanroom Air Shower Market segments and regions.

Scope of the study:

The research on the Cleanroom Air Shower Market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Cleanroom Air Shower Market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020 – 2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

