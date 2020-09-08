Cloud Intrusion Protection Software Market Size 2020 Global Companies, Consumption, Drivers, Top Leading Countries, Trends, Forces Analysis, Revenue, Challenges and Global Forecast to 2024

Global Cloud Intrusion Protection Software Market (2020-2024) report highlights Significant dynamics and in-depth analysis of the market segment with concentrating on factual data, present industry activities, growth opportunities, new product inventions, and market forecast for the future prospective of time along with leading market players, market study based on several regions, and extensive product. Cloud Intrusion Protection Software Market report can function as an assistive reference point for helping individuals as well as businesses from this segment. The leading industry players across the globe are explored in detail in this report. It demonstrates product overview, company summary, and manufacturing cost, capacity, and market shares for most of the participants.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments and countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next Five years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualify qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers and restraining factors which will define the future growth of the Cloud Intrusion Protection Software market.

The Cloud Intrusion Protection Software Market business development trends and selling channels square measure analyzed. From a global perspective, it also represents overall industry size by analyzing qualitative insights and historical data.

The global cloud intrusion protection software market was valued at USD 0.40 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach a value of USD 1.5 billion by 2023 at a CAGR of 24.65% over the forecast period of 2018 – 2023. The use of cloud services is growing rapidly in a broad range of areas as more companies are beginning to implement cloud services. The use of cloud-based solutions is growing at a rapid pace, and it is estimated that this growth will not slow down. Investments in cloud computing are increasing more rapidly as compared to investments in IT in general. Financial and banking services enterprises deploy firewalls, PKI, authentication and other security solutions to keep customers and confidential bank data safe since they are more prone to cyber-attacks as compared to other industry verticals, leading to this industry vertical becoming early adopter of this technology.

The increasing number of cyber threats and hacking attempts are driving companies and individual users to use cloud intrusion protection software. In addition, considering the increasing number of intrusion incidents in business networks, there has been an increased IT spending on network security. The complexity of cyber threats and hacking attempts are playing a major role in shaping the future of the intrusion detection and prevention systems security market.

Increased IT Spending on Network Security

Non-complex or weak network access is a common problem in recent times, with regard to network security. Since hackers are motivated by scoring political points and embarrassing companies, they always try to steal unstructured data such as email and other important documents. Loss of such important data might lead businesses to drop due to loss of reputation, which was the case in the Sony hack, due to bad publicity. Solutions, such as Captcha technology, have been giving network security administrators a false sense of security. In terms of strategic initiatives, nearly 59% of the organizations have planned to spend more on security as it stands to be the major concern among the network administrators when compared to cloud applications.

Telecom and Information Technology Expected to Grow Exponentially

Cloud intrusion protection systems are seeing growing adoption in the telecom industry, which serves every other industry in the market. With advancements in technology and increasing adoption of modern connectivity systems, the demand for communication services in industries, such as automotive, retail, energy & power, government services, IT sector and other industries employing technology, has seen an incremental growth over the past decade. The telecom industry now serves a critical link for every industry to operate without interruptions. With the advent of cloud services, the dependence on communication is growing. The telecom and IT industries have merged to provide better operations. The IT industry now plays a major role. With industries moving toward cloud and automation, they are increasingly deploying IT systems to support operations and telecom industries to provide connectivity and communication services, to facilitate the working of the whole system.

North America is the Major Contributor to the Market

The North American market has been the market of focus for cloud IPS software companies. The North American market is the highest contributor to cloud IPS software, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. The United States is a major contributor to the North American market, on account of early adoption and major investments in cloud environment. There are several reasons for the high contribution from this region, such as the presence of large enterprises, the growing frequency of cyber-attacks, and the increasing number of hosted servers. Cloud services are in high demand and are experiencing high adoption with the rise in demand for IoT systems.

Key Developments in the Market

November 2017: IBM acquired Vivant Digital Business to address the growing needs of clients seeking transformation through digital reinvention.

November 2017: Cisco and INTERPOL agreed to share threat intelligence as a first step in fighting cyber crimes jointly. This alliance is expected to witness two organizations develop a coordinated and focused approach towards sharing data.

The major players include – CISCO SYSTEMS, INC., IBM CORPORATION, FORTINET, INC., CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES LTD, HP, INC., MCAFEE, INC., INTEL CORPORATION, DELL, INC., CORRERO GROUP, TRUSTWAVE CORPORATION, ALIENVAULT, INC., EXTREME NETWORKS, INC., JUNIPER NETWORKS INC., SYMANTEC CORPORATION, and STONESOFT LTD (FORCEPOINT), amongst others.

Reasons to Purchase the Report

Current and future cloud intrusion protection software market outlook in the developed and emerging markets.

Analyzing various perspectives of the market with the help of Porterâ€™s Five Forces Analysis.

The segment that is expected to dominate the market.

Regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Identify the latest developments, market shares, and strategies employed by the major market players.

3-month analyst support along with the Market Estimate sheet (in Excel).

Customization of the Report

This report can be customized to meet your requirements. Please connect with our representative, who will ensure you get a report that suits your needs.

Covered in this report

The Report Covers the Present Scenario and the Growth Prospects of the Global Cloud Intrusion Protection Software Market for 2020-2024. To calculate the market size, the report considers new installations or sales and subscription payments of Cloud Intrusion Protection Software.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

Global Cloud Intrusion Protection Software Market 2020-2024, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Market Trend

Growing research activities coupled with new product launches.

Market Driver

High Opportunity in the Industry

Market Challenge

Complications associated with Cloud Intrusion Protection Software procedures.

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2024 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Some Major Points from Toc :-

1. Introduction

1.1 Research Phases

1.2 Study Deliverables

1.3 Scope of the Report

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Insights

3.1 Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.2 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.2.5 Degree of Competition

3.3 Price Analysis

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.2 Restraints

4.3 Opportunities

5. Market Segmentation and Analysis (Market Size, Growth & Forecast)

5.1 By Product Type

5.2 By Application

5.3 By End-user Industry

6. Regional Market Analysis

6.1 Production Analysis

6.1.1 Australia

6.1.2 Bolivia

6.1.3 Brazil

6.1.4 Democratic Republic of Congo

6.1.5 Indonesia

6.1.6 Malaysia

6.1.7 Myanmar

6.1.8 Peru

6.1.9 Russia

6.1.10 Thailand

6.1.11 Vietnam

6.1.12 Others

6.2 Consumption Analysis (Market Size, Growth and Forecast)

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1.1 India

6.2.1.2 China

6.2.1.3 Japan

6.2.1.4 South Korea

6.2.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.2.2 North America

6.2.2.1 United States

6.2.2.2 Canada

6.2.2.3 Mexico

6.2.2.4 Rest of North America

6.2.3 Europe

6.2.3.1 Germany

6.2.3.2 United Kingdom

6.2.3.3 France

6.2.3.4 Italy

6.2.3.5 Austria

6.2.3.6 Rest of Europe

6.2.4 South America

6.2.4.1 Brazil

6.2.4.2 Argentina

6.2.4.3 Rest of South America

6.2.5 Middle East & Africa

6.2.5.1 UAE

6.2.5.2 South Africa

6.2.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

7. Future of the Market

8. Competitive Landscape

8.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations and Agreements

8.2 Market Share Analysis**

8.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

9. Company Profiles (Overview, Financials**, Products & Services, and Recent Developments)

10. Disclaimer

