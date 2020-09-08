Complex Event Processing Market Size 2020 Global Key Findings, Industry Demand, Regional Analysis, Key Players Profiles, Future Prospects and Forecasts to 2024

Global Complex Event Processing Market (2020-2024) report highlights Significant dynamics and in-depth analysis of the market segment with concentrating on factual data, present industry activities, growth opportunities, new product inventions, and market forecast for the future prospective of time along with leading market players, market study based on several regions, and extensive product. Complex Event Processing Market report can function as an assistive reference point for helping individuals as well as businesses from this segment. The leading industry players across the globe are explored in detail in this report. It demonstrates product overview, company summary, and manufacturing cost, capacity, and market shares for most of the participants.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments and countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next Five years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualify qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers and restraining factors which will define the future growth of the Complex Event Processing market.

The Complex Event Processing Market business development trends and selling channels square measure analyzed. From a global perspective, it also represents overall industry size by analyzing qualitative insights and historical data.

The global complex event processing market was valued at USD 2.37 billion in 2017, and is expected to reach USD 10.79 billion by 2023 at a CAGR of 28.74%, over the forecast period (2018 – 2023). Complex Event Processing (CEP) is becoming increasingly important in business decision-making. CEP is a basic component of a type of real-time business analytics used in continuous intelligence. Information contained in business events is extracted and analyzed to provide insight into the changing conditions in a company and its environment. The revolution in internet, data analytics, developments in machine learning, along with huge investments and complexity of web drive the complex event processor market.

Development in the Fields of Machine Learning and Data Analytics is Augmenting Market Growth

Complex event processors represent one of the biggest competitive advantages. They are moving from being a competitive differentiator to being a competitive requirement for many companies, particularly financial services firms. The use of this technology is to turn businesses into a proactive, predictive enterprise with the ability to detect patterns of opportunity or patterns of threat. Enterprise data is expected to grow massively in the upcoming years, increasing the demand for fast complex event processing tools. Moreover, Internet-of-Things-based solutions, where a high volume of data gets generated every second, drive the market and will foster the adoption rate of complex event processing software in the coming years.

Retail is the Fastest Growing Vertical

In retail business, there is a high probability of dealing with a huge number of customers with a significant number of interactions. Complex event processing streams the data and analyses it for better results. To achieve business goals, the retailer not only wants data analysis but also the process to respond to the results of the analysis. This is where CEP comes into the picture. The usage of complex event processing platform in the retail sector is based on innovations to increase sales. Companies are creating platforms that help in ensuring that customers come back. For instance, CEP platform can be used in such a way that as soon as a high-valued customer uses the program, the system triggers a process that offers the customer an extra discount.

North America holds the Largest Market Share

Being the biggest economy of the world and home to some of the biggest enterprises, North America is the major market for complex event processors and generates the highest revenue. The United States is one of the major markets for CEP services in the region, followed by Canada and other countries. North America is expected to have the largest market share and would dominate the complex event processing market. Moreover, in North America, there is huge return on investment in the complex event processing market as opportunities for augmented performance are always increasing, hence CEP application vendors continue to capitalize more effectively on the need for applications and services.

Key Developments in the Market

November 2017 – IBM announced the successful testing of a fully-integrated Wavelength Division Multiplexing (WDM) Si photonics chip for Big Data and cloud services, enabling the download of an entire HD digital movie in two seconds.

November 2017 – Microsoft and SAP collaborated to give customers a trusted path to digital transformation in the cloud.

The major players include – INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION, SAP SE, ORACLE CORPORATION, TIBCO SOFTWARE INC., SAS INSTITUTE, INC., INFORMATICA CORPORATION, NASTEL TECHNOLOGIES, INC., RED HAT, INC., SOFTWARE AG, and ESPERTECH, INC., amongst others

Reasons to Purchase the Report

Current and future complex event processing market analysis in the developed and emerging markets

Analyzing various perspectives of the market with the help of Porterâ€™s five forces analysis

The segment that is expected to dominate the market

Regions that are expected to witness fastest growth during the forecast period

Identify the latest developments, market shares, and strategies employed by the major market players

3 month analyst support, along with the Market Estimate sheet (in Excel)

Customization of the Report

This report can be customized to meet your requirements. Please connect with our representative, who will ensure you get a report that suits your needs.

Covered in this report

The Report Covers the Present Scenario and the Growth Prospects of the Global Complex Event Processing Market for 2020-2024. To calculate the market size, the report considers new installations or sales and subscription payments of Complex Event Processing.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

Global Complex Event Processing Market 2020-2024, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Market Trend

Growing research activities coupled with new product launches.

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market Driver

High Opportunity in the Industry

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market Challenge

Complications associated with Complex Event Processing procedures.

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2024 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Some Major Points from Toc :-

1. Introduction

1.1 Research Phases

1.2 Study Deliverables

1.3 Scope of the Report

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Insights

3.1 Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.2 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.2.5 Degree of Competition

3.3 Price Analysis

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.2 Restraints

4.3 Opportunities

5. Market Segmentation and Analysis (Market Size, Growth & Forecast)

5.1 By Product Type

5.2 By Application

5.3 By End-user Industry

6. Regional Market Analysis

6.1 Production Analysis

6.1.1 Australia

6.1.2 Bolivia

6.1.3 Brazil

6.1.4 Democratic Republic of Congo

6.1.5 Indonesia

6.1.6 Malaysia

6.1.7 Myanmar

6.1.8 Peru

6.1.9 Russia

6.1.10 Thailand

6.1.11 Vietnam

6.1.12 Others

6.2 Consumption Analysis (Market Size, Growth and Forecast)

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1.1 India

6.2.1.2 China

6.2.1.3 Japan

6.2.1.4 South Korea

6.2.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.2.2 North America

6.2.2.1 United States

6.2.2.2 Canada

6.2.2.3 Mexico

6.2.2.4 Rest of North America

6.2.3 Europe

6.2.3.1 Germany

6.2.3.2 United Kingdom

6.2.3.3 France

6.2.3.4 Italy

6.2.3.5 Austria

6.2.3.6 Rest of Europe

6.2.4 South America

6.2.4.1 Brazil

6.2.4.2 Argentina

6.2.4.3 Rest of South America

6.2.5 Middle East & Africa

6.2.5.1 UAE

6.2.5.2 South Africa

6.2.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

7. Future of the Market

8. Competitive Landscape

8.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations and Agreements

8.2 Market Share Analysis**

8.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

9. Company Profiles (Overview, Financials**, Products & Services, and Recent Developments)

10. Disclaimer

