Consumer telematics are communication technologies and services enabling transfer of large amounts of data in and out of passenger vehicles in real-time. This provides consumers in-vehicle services, global positioning System (GPS) navigation, traffic information, local search (for example, for petrol pumps / gas stations or restaurants) and concierge services. Passenger cars manufactured today offer unique connectivity solutions for better monitoring and tracking.

The market is driven by amplified market penetration of smart phones, supportive governmental regulations which call for higher safety and security measures, growing demand for superior driving experience, lowered connectivity cost, and high speed internet technologies such as Long-Term Evolution (LTE).

Some of the key players of Consumer Telematics Market

Verizon,Harman,TomTom,AT&T,Vodafone Group PLC,Ford Motors Co.,BMW,Telefonica,MiX Telematics,Trimble Navigation Limited

The Global Consumer Telematics market, is expected to grow during the forecast period, i.e. 2014-2020, with a CAGR of 33.7%. Consumer telematics includes passenger cars. Technology agreements and collaborations are the key strategies adopted by the market players to enhance their market share. Based on type of telematics, the market is segmented into Automotive Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The traditional automotive OEM emphases on traffic safety while aftermarket highlights media, entertainment and other personalized services.

Currently, Aftermarket has a relatively high market share as compared to Automotive OEM. Vehicle manufacturing companies, in alliance with telematics providers can lead to high growth of Automotive OEM segment.

The “Consumer Telematics Market Analysis to 2020” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Consumer Telematics industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Consumer Telematics market with detailed market segmentation by solution, security type, application, vehicle type and geography. The global Consumer Telematics market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

After studying key companies, the report focuses on the startups contributing towards the growth of the market. Possible mergers and acquisitions among the startups and key organizations are identified by the report’s authors in the study. Most companies in the Consumer Telematics market are currently engaged in adopting new technologies, strategies, product developments, expansions, and long-term contracts to maintain their dominance in the global market.

The Global Consumer Telematics Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

