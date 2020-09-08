Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19): Vaccine Market Epidemiology Analysis and Forecast – Sept 2020

The global Vaccine Market was valued at USD 32.1 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 59.01 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7% from 2017 to 2025.

A vaccine is a biological preparation that provides active acquired immunity to a particular disease. A vaccine typically contains an agent that resembles a disease-causing microorganism. The vaccine production market is seeing a rise because of prevalence of infections and flu diseases.

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry:

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Increasing Cases of infections

1.2 Growing demand of immunization campaigns and programs

1.3 Growing focus on vaccine development and implementation

1.4 More funds for vaccine R&D in industries

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Product failure

2.2 High Cost of Vaccine development

Market Segmentation:

1. Global Vaccine Market, by Type:

1.1 Monovalent

1.2 Multivalent

2. Global Vaccine Market, by Technology:

2.1 Conjugate Vaccines

2.2 Inactivated and Subunit Vaccines

2.3 Live Attenuated Vaccines

2.4 Recombinant Vaccines

2.5 Toxoid Vaccines

3. Global Vaccine Market, by path ofAdministration:

3.1 Intramuscular and Subcutaneous Administration

3.2 Oral Administration

3.3 Other Routes of Administration

4. Global Vaccine Market, by Disease Indication:

4.1 Pneumococcal Disease

4.2 DTP

4.3 Influenza

4.4 Human Papilloma Virus

4.5 Meningococcal Disease

4.6 Polio

4.7 Rotavirus

4.8 Hepatitis

4.9 MMR

4.10 Varicella

4.11 Dengue

4.12 Other Disease Indications

5. Global Vaccine Market, by path ofEnd user:

5.1 Pediatrics

5.2 Adults

5.3 Veterinary Practices (Animals)

6. Global Vaccine Market, by Region:

6.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

6.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

6.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

6.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

6.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Pfizer, Inc.

2. Glaxosmithkline PLC.

3. Merck & Co., Inc.

4. Sanofi Pasteur SA

5. CSL Limited

6. Emergent Biosolutions, Inc.

7. Johnson & Johnson

8. Medimmune, LLC (A Subsidiary of Astrazeneca)

9. AstellasPharma, Inc.

10. Serum Institute of India

11. Bavarian Nordic

12. Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation

13. Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited

14. Protein Sciences Corporation

15. Panacea Biotec

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

