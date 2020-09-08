Counter Cyber Terrorism Market Share, Global Growth Opportunities, Driving Factors by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Revenue Market Forecast to 2024

Global Counter Cyber Terrorism Market (2020-2024) report highlights Significant dynamics and in-depth analysis of the market segment with concentrating on factual data, present industry activities, growth opportunities, new product inventions, and market forecast for the future prospective of time along with leading market players, market study based on several regions, and extensive product. Counter Cyber Terrorism Market report can function as an assistive reference point for helping individuals as well as businesses from this segment. The leading industry players across the globe are explored in detail in this report. It demonstrates product overview, company summary, and manufacturing cost, capacity, and market shares for most of the participants.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments and countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next Five years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualify qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers and restraining factors which will define the future growth of the Counter Cyber Terrorism market.

The Counter Cyber Terrorism Market business development trends and selling channels square measure analyzed. From a global perspective, it also represents overall industry size by analyzing qualitative insights and historical data.

Counter cyber terrorism market is expected to reach about USD 38 billion by 2023. The report discusses the various types of Counter Cyber Terrorism solutions. While the regions considered in the scope of the report include North America, Europe, and various others. The study also emphasizes on how rising digital security threats is changing the market scenario.

Cyber terrorism has gained tremendous attention nowadays due to the increasingly high amount of coverage by various institutions especially those from the public and private sectors. They have recognized the disastrous impacts that cyber terrorism is capable of and thus it has become important to increase awareness on the subject among the general public in order to mitigate the threats posed by cyber terrorism more efficiently. In the digital 21st century, where everything is interconnected, from smart phones to laptops, makes them more prone to attacks by cyber criminals. The fact that threats of cyber terrorism can come from so many different sources sometimes makes it a difficult task actually to defend. However, with proper planning and strategic security implementations, the chances of cyber terrorism attacks from happening can be significantly reduced.

Growing Digital Security Threats to Drive the Market

The digitalization of information and procedures and the growing penetration of internet platform across the globe has increased the risk for cyber terrorism. The increasing interconnected world and the adoption of digital technologies and processes (cloud, big data, mobile, IoT, and Artificial intelligence) in areas of business and society have changed everyday life and revolutionized the way they run. The growing connectivity of everything, brings greater challenges on the level of security, compliance and data protection, and increases risk of cyber terrorism. Moreover, regulations, such as the GDPR that want to make sure organizations effectively tackle them. Also, cyber criminals are working on new techniques for getting through the security of organizations, accessing everything from IP to individual customer information. This increases the need for effective measures, driving the counter cyber terrorism market.

Rising Demand for Cyber Firewall to Drive the Market

With the advent of new next-generation features like application identification and control, firewall technology is evolving to become more flexible and secure. Firewalls have been providing the first line of defence in network security infrastructures for a long time by comparing corporate policies about users’ network access rights to the connection information surrounding each access attempt. Moreover, the rise of the firewall is expected to be driven by the increasing compliance guidelines and regulations to prevent external and internal threats. Also, due to the increasing number of internal threats, users are now deploying firewalls in their internal networks especially between trust boundaries, switches, and back-end servers. Further, the market is expected to be driven by the increasing number of cyber terrorism and rapid rise in data theft.

Rising Demand for Cyber Security Measures in Asia-Pacific to Drive the Market

In China, increasing adoption of public cloud computing is leading to more and more enterprises re-allocating their business systems to cloud platforms. Issues regarding data security, tenant isolation, access control has become a focal point of these enterprises. Also, information security budgets for Chinese companies neared USD 8.5 million in 2016 (1.6% of their IT spending) significantly higher than the global average of USD 5.1 million. Similarly, India experienced a 68% rise in cybercrime registration from 2010-2016 and ranking 5th in the world regarding DNS hijacks. As a result, efforts are on from the governmentâ€™s end and enterprises in combating the cyber terrorism threat.

Key Developments in the Market

November 2017 – Pool Re announced that from April 2018, it would extend its cover to include material damage and direct business interruption caused by acts of terrorism using a cyber-trigger

September 2017 – Siemens and PAS announced a global strategic partnership to provide essential industrial control system cyber security and fleet-wide, real-time monitoring of control systems

The major players include – AO KASPERSKY LAB, CISCO SYSTEMS, INC, DELL, DXC TECHNOLOGY COMPANY, IBM CORPORATION, INTERNATIONAL INTELLIGENCE LIMITED, LEIDOS, NEXUSGUARD LIMITED, PALO ALTO NETWORKS, INC, RAYTHEON COMPANY, SAP SE, and SYMANTEC CORPORATION, amongst others.

Covered in this report

The Report Covers the Present Scenario and the Growth Prospects of the Global Counter Cyber Terrorism Market for 2020-2024. To calculate the market size, the report considers new installations or sales and subscription payments of Counter Cyber Terrorism.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

Global Counter Cyber Terrorism Market 2020-2024, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Market Trend

Growing research activities coupled with new product launches.

Market Driver

High Opportunity in the Industry

Market Challenge

Complications associated with Counter Cyber Terrorism procedures.

