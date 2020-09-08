Counter-IED Market Trends 2020 | Industry Growth, Share, Size, Demand and Future Scope 2025 | IMARC Group

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Counter-IED Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,”. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global counter-IED market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.

Counter-improvised explosive devices (IEDs) are law enforcement and counter-insurgency equipment used to combat threats from explosive devices. They are majorly used by military and homeland security organizations for deployment in vehicles, ships, and aircraft. For instance, electronic explosive detection devices are integrated into lightweight vehicles and battle tanks for neutralizing improvised explosive devices (NIED), and jammers to track location and prevent underground explosives from blowing off. These devices are vital for battlefield operations and disposing IEDs for counterinsurgency, counterterrorism, and law enforcement operations.

Market Trends:

The growing incidences of criminal activities have led to the use of counter-IED by both public and private organizations to secure their operations and prevent terror activities. Several developing countries are also building unmanned vehicle-mounted systems for counter-IED operations. Additionally, several technological innovations have led to the advent of ground-penetrating radar (GPR), biological detection systems and nuclear, seismic, and thermal detection sensors that detect IEDs and landmines. Favorable government policies to reduce cross-border insurgencies, enhance national security, develop the defense infrastructure, and modernize military systems, are further anticipated to drive the counter-improvised explosive devices (IEDs) market.

Counter-IED Market 2020-2025 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Allen-Vanguard Corporation

BAE Systems Land & Armaments Inc.

Chemring Group Plc

Elbit Systems Ltd.

L3 Technologies Inc.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Raytheon Technologies (United Technologies Corporation)

Rheinmetall Aktiengesellschaft

Sierra Nevada Corporation

Thales Group

The report has segmented the market on the basis of capability, deployment type, application and region.

Breakup by Capability:

Detection

Countermeasures

Breakup by Deployment Type:

Vehicle Mounted IED Detection System

Ship Mounted IED Detection System

Aircraft Mounted IED Detection System

Handheld IED Detection System

Others

Breakup by Application:

Military

Homeland Security

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

