COVID-19 Update: Global Titanium Powder Market is Expected to Grow at a Healthy CAGR with Top players

Summary

Titanium powder is the result of processing this metal in a variety of ways to produce a fine metal powder. A silvery metal, titanium is highly valued for its great strength and unmatched corrosion resistance. Titanium Powder has a variety of specifications with purity range from 95.00% to 99.98%. It is widely used in aerospace industry, automobile industry, petrochemical industry etc.

The report forecast global Titanium Powder market to grow to reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with a CAGR of xx% during the period 2020-2025 due to coronavirus situation.

The report offers detailed coverage of Titanium Powder industry and main market trends with impact of coronavirus. The market research includes historical and forecast market data, demand, application details, price trends, and company shares of the leading Titanium Powder by geography. The report splits the market size, by volume and value, on the basis of application type and geography.

First, this report covers the present status and the future prospects of the global Titanium Powder market for 2015-2024.

And in this report, we analyze global market from 5 geographies: Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia], Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland], North America[United States, Canada, Mexico], Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa], South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru].

At the same time, we classify Titanium Powder according to the type, application by geography. More importantly, the report includes major countries market based on the type and application.

Finally, the report provides detailed profile and data information analysis of leading Titanium Powder company.

Market Segment as follows:

By Region

Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]

North America[United States, Canada, Mexico]

Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa]

South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]

Key Companies

ATI

Cristal

OSAKA Titanium

Fengxiang Titanium Material & Powder

ADMA Products

Reading Alloys

MTCO

TLS Technik

Global Titanium

GfE

AP&C

Puris

Toho Titanium

Metalysis

Praxair S.T. Tech

Market by Type

High Purity Titanium Powder (CPTP)

Alloyed Titanium Powder (ATP)

Market by Application

Aerospace Industry

Petrochemical Industry

