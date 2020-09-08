Crude Sulfate Turpentine Market 2020 : Market Size, CAGR, Demand, In-Depth Assessment and Opportunity Analysis 2024 with Top Countries Data

Global “Crude Sulfate Turpentine Market” Research Report presents an in-depth assessment of the Station Crude Sulfate Turpentine. A Report, titled “Global Crude Sulfate Turpentine Market 2020 By Manufacturers, Regions, Type And Application, Forecast To 2024” provides key analysis on the market status of the Crude Sulfate Turpentine manufacturers with best facts and figures, meaning, definition, SWOT analysis, expert opinions and the latest developments across the globe. The Report also calculate the market size, Crude Sulfate Turpentine Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share, cost structure and growth rate. The report considers the revenue generated from the sales of This Report and technologies by various application segments.

Crude sulfate turpentine is extracted during kraft wood pulping process which is further sold as a commodity. The procedure separates cellulose fibers which are used to manufacture paper. Crude sulfate turpentine is itself a fuel that contains organic compounds mainly alpha-pinene and beta-pinene and other terpenes.

DRT

International Flavors & Fragrances

Symrise

Arizona Chemical

Weyerhaeuser

Georgia-Pacific

Pine Chemical Group

WestRock

Stora Enso

Lesohimik

Crude Sulfate Turpentine is co-products of the wood pulping process to produce paper. It is sustainable and biodegradable raw materials that originate from the pine tree. CST constituents vary by source and are alpha-pinene, beta-pinene and delta-3-carene.Crude sulfate turpentine market is witnessing maximum growth owing to increase in demand for bio-friendly products and high consumption of personal care and household products. Moreover, increase in the production of chemical products from turpentine which is used as a solvent, fragrance agent and flavor are some other factors expected to fuel the growth of global Crude Sulfate Turpentine market. However, decreasing consumption of the products produce from crude sulfate turpentine along with decreasing paper mill production, availability of less expensive petroleum based products and less recovery of black liquor from Kraft wood pulping process are some of the factors that hamper the growth of crude sulfate turpentine market.In global market, the production of Crude Sulfate Turpentine increases from 165970 MT in 2012 to 191224 MT in 2016, at a CAGR of 3.4%. In 2016, the global Crude Sulfate Turpentine market is led by North America, capturing about 60.64% of global Crude Sulfate Turpentine production. Europe is the second-largest region-wise market with 30.04% global production share. At present, the major manufacturers of Crude Sulfate Turpentine are DRT, International Flavors & Fragrances, Symrise, Arizona Chemical, Weyerhaeuser and Georgia-Pacific. DRT is the world leader, holding 24.34% production market share in 2016.In application, Crude Sulfate Turpentine downstream is wide and recently Crude Sulfate Turpentine has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Fragrance Chemicals, Paints & Printing Inks, Adhesives and Camphor. Globally, the Crude Sulfate Turpentine market is mainly driven by growing demand for Fragrance Chemicals which accounts for nearly 51.71% of total downstream consumption of Crude Sulfate Turpentine in global.In the future, global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, Crude Sulfate Turpentine production will show a trend of steady growth. In 2023 the production of Crude Sulfate Turpentine is estimated to be 241724 MT.

Alpha Pinene

Beta Pinene

Delta 3 Carene

Camphene

Major Applications are as follows:

Fragrance Chemicals

Paints & Printing Inks

Adhesives

Camphor