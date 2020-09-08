D-Xylose Market 2020 : Market Size, CAGR, Demand, In-Depth Assessment and Opportunity Analysis 2024 with Top Countries Data

Global “D-Xylose Market” Research Report presents an in-depth assessment of the Station D-Xylose. A Report, titled “Global D-Xylose Market 2020 By Manufacturers, Regions, Type And Application, Forecast To 2024” provides key analysis on the market status of the D-Xylose manufacturers with best facts and figures, meaning, definition, SWOT analysis, expert opinions and the latest developments across the globe. The Report also calculate the market size, D-Xylose Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share, cost structure and growth rate. The report considers the revenue generated from the sales of This Report and technologies by various application segments.

D-xylose (wood sugar €“ 5 carbon monosaccharide) is a white powder with a sweet taste. It is obtained from plants rich in hemicelluloses, such as sawdust, rice straw and corn cobs. It can be dissolved in hot ethanol and pyridine easily. Its sweetness is 40% of sucrose. The empirical formula is C5H10O5 and the molecular weight is 150.13.

Danisco(DuPont)

Shandong Futaste

Zhejiang Huakang

Shengquan Healtang

Shandong Longlive

Xieli Biotechnology

D-xylose can be classified into two types: raw material grade D-xylose and refine grade D-xylose. Raw material grade D-xylose is widely used in xylitol industry and glycoside industry. Refine grade D-xylose is widely used in food and beverage industry, flavor and fragrance industry, pet food industry and other industries. With the development of economy, these industries will need more D-xylose. So, D-xylose has a huge market potential in the future.We tend to believe this industry is an emerging industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a rapid growth curve. For product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future as competition intensifies. Besides, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing gradually. Also, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.The worldwide market for D-Xylose is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.4% over the next five years, will reach 270 million US$ in 2023, from 250 million US$ in 2020, According to a New Research study.

Refine Grade D-Xylose

Raw Material Grade D-Xylose Major Applications are as follows:

Xylitol Industry

Glycoside Industry

Food and Beverage Industry

Flavor and Fragrance Industry

Pet Food Industry