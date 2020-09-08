Data Center Cooling Market Share, Size Global Leading Players, Industry Updates, Future Growth, Business Prospects, Forthcoming Developments and Future Investments by Forecast to 2024

Global Data Center Cooling Market (2020-2024) report highlights Significant dynamics and in-depth analysis of the market segment with concentrating on factual data, present industry activities, growth opportunities, new product inventions, and market forecast for the future prospective of time along with leading market players, market study based on several regions, and extensive product. Data Center Cooling Market report can function as an assistive reference point for helping individuals as well as businesses from this segment. The leading industry players across the globe are explored in detail in this report. It demonstrates product overview, company summary, and manufacturing cost, capacity, and market shares for most of the participants.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments and countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next Five years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualify qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers and restraining factors which will define the future growth of the Data Center Cooling market.

The Data Center Cooling Market business development trends and selling channels square measure analyzed. From a global perspective, it also represents overall industry size by analyzing qualitative insights and historical data.

The global data center cooling market was valued at USD 8.26 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach a value of USD 16.54 billion by 2023 at a CAGR of 11.87% over the forecast period of 2018â€“2023. The scope of the report is limited to the type of deployment offered by the major players, which include cloud and on-premise. While the end users considered in the scope of the report include banking/financial services, manufacturing, IT & telecommunication, energy & power, and others.

Data centers have become a core component organization IT infrastructure. A data center is a centralized repository for the storage, management, and dissemination of data and information, which is organized around a particular body of knowledge or pertaining to a particular business. Data center cooling is an integral and often overlooked aspect of data center maintenance. Data centers comprise of intricate electronic components and processors that generate heat during operation. This heat needs to be properly dissipated to ensure that the overall efficiency of the unit remains unaffected.

Increasing Demand for Data Centers

Companies are accumulating huge amounts of data and are investing in more data centers to store such huge data. Data centers also ensure business continuity, which is important in todayâ€™s world where companies are spread across different continents. Globally, the amount of data is set to grow drastically in the next six years from around 4.4 ZB to 44 ZB. The amount of information produced by machines such as Internet of Things will account for about 10% of worldwide data. Data generated by sensors connected to the internet has become increasingly important to every aspect of businesses. The amount of data that spends some of its lifetime in the cloud will double, and the amount of data will increasingly outpace available storage. It is estimated that, currently 60% of data in digital world is produced in mature markets such as Germany, Japan, and the United States. However, this situation will reverse by 2020 and emerging markets such as Brazil, China, India, Mexico, and Russia will account for most of the worldâ€™s data. With such explosion in the data storage needs, there arises a huge need for data center storage. This is influencing the growth of data center infrastructure investments, thus boosting the growth of data center cooling systems.

Air Conditioners are Most Widely Used Solutions

Data centers run for all round the year. The densely packed racks generate enormous computing power, which helps organizations to store and analyze data for effective decision making. Air conditioning systems help in maintaining the ideal room temperature, which serves the need of sensitive IT environment. Data centers run perennially. They are accommodated in racks, which help organizations to store and analyze the data. Air conditioners are heat exchangers and are used to help maintain ideal room temperatures for sensitive IT environment. Choosing an appropriate size of air conditioner is important in data center cooling. If the size of the air conditioner is under the prescribed requirement, effective cooling would not be possible. Air conditioners are thus, the most commonly used cooling solutions deployed in the data centers. Thus, air conditioners hold a large share in the market.

Europe to be the Largest Market

Improvement in economic outlook across Europe has restored some business confidence. The economic recession has forced companies to think hard of the measures to take for reducing costs associated with data center operations. These factors have augmented the need for efficient data center cooling solutions. As the economy improves further, the vacancy rates will decline, and on the other hand, demand for new data centers will grow. Apple, Inc. spent USD 1.9 billion to build two data centers in Europe that would be entirely powered by renewable energy. The company has declared that the data centers in Ireland and Denmark will power Apple’s online services, including the iTunes Store, App Store, iMessage, Maps, and Siri for customers across Europe.

Recent Developments

March 2018: Cities of Shelby and Montana have been declared as the preferred sites for data center development owing to the presence of cool natural air and a windy climate apart from low property tax.

March 2018: French firm Engie has decided to invest USD 80 million over a period of five years in establishing a Centre of Expertise for District Cooling in Singapore used for various cooling needs such as data centers.

The major players include – SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE, ASETEK, INC., DELTA POWER SOLUTIONS, STULZ GMBH, COOLCENTRIC, ALFA LAVAL, COOLCENTERIC, AIREDALE INTERNATIONAL AIR CONDITIONING LTD., FUJITSU LTD., CISCO SYSTEMS, MUNTERS, VERTIV (EMERSON NETWORK POWER), SHENZHEN ENVICOOL TECHNOLOGY and ADAPTIVCOOL, RITTAL GMBH & CO., KG, amongst others.

Covered in this report

The Report Covers the Present Scenario and the Growth Prospects of the Global Data Center Cooling Market for 2020-2024. To calculate the market size, the report considers new installations or sales and subscription payments of Data Center Cooling.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

Global Data Center Cooling Market 2020-2024, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Market Trend

Growing research activities coupled with new product launches.

Market Driver

High Opportunity in the Industry

Market Challenge

Complications associated with Data Center Cooling procedures.

