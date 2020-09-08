The “Data Center Rack PDU Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of Data Center Rack PDU industry by types, applications, regions. It shows Data Center Rack PDU market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, Data Center Rack PDU market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Competitor Analysis:

Data Center Rack PDU market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.

Data Center Rack PDU market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. It includes analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics. Furthermore, the Data Center Rack PDU market report provides an in-depth insight into Data Center Rack PDU industry during 2020-2024.

Scope of the Report:

Data centers face various challenges in keeping it uptime and maintaining power protection and management solutions are among such challenges. A power distribution unit (PDU) used to assist the maintenance is a device fitted with multiple outputs designed to distribute electric power, especially to racks of computers and networking equipment located within a data center. Need for a different level of use has led to PDUs to be used for monitoring, switching, metering or all depending on the requirement.

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Deployment of Data Center Facilities

– The growing deployment of data centers around the world is the major driving factor influencing the demand for data center racks PDU. The increasing demand for technology services and increasing investments in data center installation capabilities from major companies are also influencing the growth of the market.

– With evolving technologies and the adoption of high-density servers, rack infrastructure has become an important aspect in data centers, with the need to effectively host servers, manage cables, and facilitate power availability for the uninterrupted optimum performance of data centers and drives the demand for rack PDU.

– The growing deployment of data centers around the world is the major driving factor influencing the consumption of data center racks. Multiple critical business units require the data centers to be on all the time. Even the datacenters are distinguished based on their uptime as a significant parameter. The increasing demand for technology services and increasing investments from major companies are also influencing the growth of the market.

Asia-Pacific Region to Record a Significant Growth Rate

– The APAC region is expected to be the largest contributor to global demand as the region is experiencing huge investment for bigger and faster IT infrastructure. For instance, Australia alone makes up 4% of the global data center market, according to Cisco Systems, with large multinational players, like Equinix and AirTrunk building hyperscale data centers in Sydney and Melbourne. Such developments are expected to drive the PDU market

– The key factor pushing the growth of the market in the region is the explosive digital needs from the emerging economies with huge populations, such as China, India, Singapore, and Indonesia. Service-based industries, e-commerce growth, and the government’s push for digitization are augmenting the demand. Moreover, the rising complexities within the IT infrastructure brought by virtualization and consolidation, coupled with cost constraints, are encouraging enterprises to look into adopting data center technologies thus driving connected market

– As the data center ecosystem becomes more complex, the demand for data center infrastructure management also increases which helps the market demand. This is especially prevalent in more technologically-advanced countries, such as Japan. Ultimately, a rise in data center infrastructure would drive the data center racks PDU market.

Detailed TOC of Data Center Rack PDU Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increasing Deployment of Data Center Facilities

4.3.2 Pressure for Effective Space Utilization in Data Centers

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Faster Refresh Life Cycle than Data Center Profitable Life Expectancy

4.5 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.7 Technology Snapshot

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Rack PDU Type

5.1.1 Basic

5.1.2 Metered

5.1.3 Monitored

5.1.4 Switched

5.2 By Data Center Type

5.2.1 Colocation

5.2.2 Hosting

5.2.3 Other Data Center Type

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia Pacific

5.3.4 Rest of the World

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Vertiv Co.

6.1.2 Schneider Electric

6.1.3 Tripp Lite

6.1.4 Eaton Corporation

6.1.5 Rittal GmbH & Co. KG

6.1.6 Legrand SA

6.1.7 Black Box Corporation

6.1.8 Schleifenbauer

6.1.9 Fujitsu Corporation

6.1.10 Cisco Systems, Inc.

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

