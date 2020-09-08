Dental Digital X-ray Systems Market 2020 Share, Size Global Current and Future Plans, Future Growth, Regional Trend, Leading Players Updates, Industry Demand by Forecast to 2024

Global Dental Digital X-ray Systems Market (2020-2024) report highlights Significant dynamics and in-depth analysis of the market segment with concentrating on factual data, present industry activities, growth opportunities, new product inventions, and market forecast for the future prospective of time along with leading market players, market study based on several regions, and extensive product. Dental Digital X-ray Systems Market report can function as an assistive reference point for helping individuals as well as businesses from this segment. The leading industry players across the globe are explored in detail in this report. It demonstrates product overview, company summary, and manufacturing cost, capacity, and market shares for most of the participants.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments and countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next Five years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualify qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers and restraining factors which will define the future growth of the Dental Digital X-ray Systems market.

The Dental Digital X-ray Systems Market business development trends and selling channels square measure analyzed. From a global perspective, it also represents overall industry size by analyzing qualitative insights and historical data.

The global dental digital X-ray systems market is expected to register a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period of 2018â€“2023. X-rays are becoming an important part of the dental care plan. These X-rays are commonly used for the diagnostics and also for preventive measures to aid oral problems. X-rays are a kind of radiation which are generally absorbed by tissues (denser tissues) and these rays pass through the soft tissues. As bones and teeth are the dense tissues, they absorb the rays and form an image.

Increasing Aging Population

According to the WHO, it is estimated that around 2 billion people across the globe are expected to be over 60 by 2050. Moreover, according to the United Nations, it was estimated that, in 2017, there were 962 million people over the age of 60 in the world, comprising of 13% of the total global population. The population aged 60 or above is growing at a rate of about 3% per year. Presently, Europe has the greatest percentage of population aged over 60 (around 25%). As the number of aged population is growing gradually, the health issues are also expected to grow, which include dental problems. Thus, the usage of dental X-rays are expected to increase and this factor is driving the dental digital X-ray systems market.

The other factors, such as advancements and innovations of digital radiography techniques, increase in dental clinics and dental disorders, and awareness programs on dental diseases and disorders are driving the dental digital X-ray systems market.

High Cost of Dental Radiography Devices

Dentistry has seen remarkable advances in all its branches over the decades, especially in the dental imaging systems. However, along with the advancements the cost of the dental imaging is also increasing. As such the price of digital dental X-rays is higher than the normal dental X-rays. Various researchers have found that the main reason behind a dentistâ€™s decision for not using digital radiography is because of its high cost. For example, cone beam radiology device cost is high, at around $100,000. So, this high cost is hindering the growth of dental digital X-ray systems market. The other factors, such as lack of reimbursements and complex regulations are also hindering the growth of the market.

United States Leads the Market in North America

The United States dental digital X-ray systems market held the largest market share, in 2017, in North America due to the presence of high-quality healthcare systems and modern medical technology in the country. Additionally, the growing aging population in this region is likely to contribute towards the growth of the dental digital X-ray systems market.

Key Developments in the Market

September 2017: Carestream Dental became an independent global company.

September 2017: Alpha Imaging acquired Medical Imaging Systems.

Major Players: SIRONA DENTAL SYSTEMS, INC., PLANMECA OY, DISC IMAGING, DANAHER CORPORATION, XZEAL TECHNOLOGIES, INC., CYBER MEDICAL IMAGING, INC., CARESTREAM HEALTH INC, VALTECH CO LTD., HERAEUS KULZER DENTAL LTD, and AIR TECHNIQUES, INC., among others.

Reasons to Purchase the Report

Follow the current and future global dental digital X-ray systems market in the developed and emerging markets.

Examining the various perspectives of the market with the help of Porterâ€™s Five Forces Analysis

Identify the segment that is expected to dominate the market.

Identify the regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Identify the latest developments, market shares, and strategies employed by the major market players.

3-month analyst support along with the Market Estimate sheet (in Excel).

Customization of the Report

This report can be customized to meet your requirements. Please connect with our representative, who will ensure you get a report that suits your needs.

Covered in this report

The Report Covers the Present Scenario and the Growth Prospects of the Global Dental Digital X-ray Systems Market for 2020-2024. To calculate the market size, the report considers new installations or sales and subscription payments of Dental Digital X-ray Systems.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

Global Dental Digital X-ray Systems Market 2020-2024, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Market Trend

Growing research activities coupled with new product launches.

Market Driver

High Opportunity in the Industry

Market Challenge

Complications associated with Dental Digital X-ray Systems procedures.

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2024 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

