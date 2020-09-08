Desktop Virtualization Market Share, Size Global Opportunity Assessment , Emerging Technologies, Sales Revenue, Key Players Analysis, Development Status and Industry Expansion Strategies 2024

Global Desktop Virtualization Market (2020-2024) report highlights Significant dynamics and in-depth analysis of the market segment with concentrating on factual data, present industry activities, growth opportunities, new product inventions, and market forecast for the future prospective of time along with leading market players, market study based on several regions, and extensive product. Desktop Virtualization Market report can function as an assistive reference point for helping individuals as well as businesses from this segment. The leading industry players across the globe are explored in detail in this report. It demonstrates product overview, company summary, and manufacturing cost, capacity, and market shares for most of the participants.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments and countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next Five years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualify qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers and restraining factors which will define the future growth of the Desktop Virtualization market.

The Desktop Virtualization Market business development trends and selling channels square measure analyzed. From a global perspective, it also represents overall industry size by analyzing qualitative insights and historical data.

The global desktop virtualization market in retail is projected to register a CAGR of 58.24% during the forecast period (2018 – 2023). The ability to reduce complexity and deliver apps to mobile users are motivating desktop virtualization adoption in manufacturing, and advancements in management and storage makes VDI a more viable option. Businesses are expected to grow organically upon productivity and capacity addition, besides its existing capabilities or better allocation of resources toward the corporate objective. For instance, in manufacturing, adding of new facilities or increase in floor space; hiring of employees at a new location or an existing location, in order to fulfill the job needs. This gives scope for the adoption of desktop virtualization technology. Desktop virtualization will lead to increased user satisfaction; especially as employees are able to solve most of the computing problems with reboot and will also provide better level of computing experience.

Growing Adoption of Cloud Computing is Driving Market Growth

Cloud computing is being used by several organizations to reduce costs and have access to the data and applications that are not installed in the computers or servers. Clouds have emerged as an infrastructure, which will enable rapid delivery of computing resources as a utility in dynamically scalable and virtual manner. Today, 85 percent of enterprises have a multi-cloud strategy, up from 82 percent in 2016. The higher cloud adoption rate and enterpriseâ€™s inclination towards deploying desktops on cloud is driving the usage of desktop virtualization.

HVD Holds the Largest Market Share

HVD is used to connect applications to the data stored on remote servers. The (cloud) service provider is held responsible for data storage, backup, upgrade, and security. Features, like high availability and power optimization are quite common across cloud-based products and services available in the market. The competitors are focused on incorporating Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) with their cloud workspace, Expanding the capabilities of performance monitoring and improving client experience with device performance and identifying integration along with delivery of VDI on converged, as well as hyper-converged infrastructure platforms.

APAC is expected to grow at a Faster Pace

The IT industry in the Asian region has been touted for its quality and quantity of IT services exports to the global markets. With changing business models across the globe, it is expected that the organizations in the region will shift their focus toward desktop virtualization for increasing efficient delivery. Many of the emerging markets in the region are expected to register higher growth rates than the mature economies. As these markets continue to grow in this trajectory, the need of financial services, such as retail banking, asset management, insurance, capital market service, and others is also increasing. Many industry players have been increasing their presence in the region to capture the market in this astoundingly fast growing region.

Key Developments in the Market

December 2017 – Citrix Systemâ€™s XenApp and XenDesktop services were deployed on Oracle Cloud Market place, to enable consumers to provide workforce with more security to business apps and data, on any device, with an advantage of scale, power, and the reliability of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI)

December 2017 – Huawei launched OpenLab in Cairo, Egypt, to build Information Technology Communication ecosystem in Northern Africa, in response to digital transformation

November 2017 – IBM announced the successful testing of a fully integrated Wavelength Division Multiplexing (WDM) Si photonics chip for Big Data and cloud services, enabling the download of an entire HD digital movie in two seconds

June 2017 – Microsoft acquired Cloudyn, a company that helps enterprises and managed service providers optimize their investments in cloud services. This acquisition is expected to accelerate digital transformation for customers and partners with Azure

The major players include – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC., TOSHIBA CORPORATION, IBM, HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES CO. LTD, MICROSOFT CORPORATION, PARALLELS INTERNATIONAL GMBH, DELL INC., RED HAT INC., NCOMPUTING, ERICOM SOFTWARE INC., TEMS, INC, and VMWARE INC, amongst others.

Covered in this report

The Report Covers the Present Scenario and the Growth Prospects of the Global Desktop Virtualization Market for 2020-2024. To calculate the market size, the report considers new installations or sales and subscription payments of Desktop Virtualization.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

Global Desktop Virtualization Market 2020-2024, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Market Trend

Growing research activities coupled with new product launches.

Market Driver

High Opportunity in the Industry

Market Challenge

Complications associated with Desktop Virtualization procedures.

